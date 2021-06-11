Woman with cancer wows audience with stunning voice, Simon Cowell in tears

- An incredible woman with a beautiful singing voice has wowed the audience with her talent

- Even though the young woman suffers from cancer, she's not letting it hold her back and remains positive during this difficult situation

- Her performance sparked tears from the judges, and social media users were quick to swoon over the talented lady, Nightbirde

A cancer patient who goes by the stage name Nightbirde has wowed American audiences with her beautiful singing voice.

The young woman took to the popular competition reality show, America's Got Talent, and shared her incredible musical gift with the entire world.

Sharing her story with the judges, Nightbirde said she is currently battling with cancer in three major areas of her body but chooses to focus on the positives of her life.

Taking to the stage to perform her original song It's OK, her live performance certainly moved members of the audience to tears as even Simon Cowell shed a few. Ultimately, the brave singer was awarded for her performance with a golden buzzer from the judge's panel.

Social media reactions

Viewers from all across the world were certainly mesmerised by the young woman. Check out some of their comments below:

Rob's World said:

"Originality, power, spirit, beauty and positivity — she has it all. Rooting for her and hope she gets better and stays strong so she can win this!"

MarcTutorials said:

"Her voice is so beautiful."

Sonia’s Way said:

"She sounds like she’s reading a calm quote every time she talks and her lyrics were beautiful."

Tre Napier said:

"She's moving on and I bet she will top this song. She definitely has outstanding song writing skills."

Bernald Kamatcho said:

"You can't wait until life isn't hard any more before you decide to be happy..."

Comi. D said:

"No matter how many times I watched this, she is still able to make me cry every time."

More amazing music news

In music news closer to home, the Ndlovu Youth Choir recently dazzled South Africa with their incredible rendition of Shallow, giving the pop song an unquestionably African flare.

A short clip of the performance has since gone viral on social media. The youthful singers took to the beautiful beaches of Cape Town to perform the song first popularised by international musician Lady Gaga.

The touching song has been completely translated into the mother-tongue of the singers but the emotion in the music is certainly not lost on us non-Xhosa speakers.

Social media reactions

Mzansi was blown away by the touching performance and took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Check out some of the comments below:

Michelle V said:

"Everything about this is stunning: the performers' skill, the costumes, the video. Keep it up, and all the best!"

Jane Canny said:

"The best version I’ve heard to date but, as a South African, I am probably biased! Also incredibly proud of you guys!"

Emma Potgieter said:

''Shed a little tear... maybe it's homesickness.. don't know but you guys had me balling like a baby! Stunning"

WALTER OESS said:

"Lady Gaga will definitely enjoy this a lot!"

