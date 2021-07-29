The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has declared a state of disaster due to the scale of the destruction caused by recent looting and violence

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the move comes due to the severe losses suffered by the private sector and the extensive damage caused to public infrastructure

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced several days of unrest after pro-Jacob Zuma supporters went on a rampage demanding the former president's release from prison

The KwaZulu-Natal government has reportedly declared a provincial state of disaster on Thursday in the aftermath of the recent events of widespread looting and public violence.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the move comes due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the civil unrest, according to a News24 report.

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier government has declared a state of disaster in the province following the scale of the damage caused by the recent unrest. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Zikalala said:

"The executive council, which serves as the provincial cabinet, engaged and took a decision to declare a provincial state of disaster, this is not just because of the private sector losses, but severe damage was also done to public infrastructure.

"The call comes following civil unrest that claimed over 300 lives and cost billions," added Zikalala.

Briefly News understands that the current estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments are just over R1.5 million.

IOL reported that the damages around municipal infrastructure exceed R47 million with the interim financial implications also reportedly breaching R1.5 million.

Two weeks ago, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced several days of destructive action as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters went on a rampage in response to the imprisonment of the former president.

The decision to declare the state of disaster was fueled by the Provincial Executive Council's (PEC) receipt of a detailed progress report conducted by organs of state.

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu avoided police on 5 occasions

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, managed to avoid the police on five separate occasions.

This is the claim that was presented to the Randburg Magistrate's Court during the former Ukhozi FM DJ's bail hearing on Wednesday.

Mchunu is said to have eventually handed himself over to law enforcement in Durban ahead of answering charges relating to inciting violence.

The State was again bent on ensuring that he is remanded in custody due to his flight risk status but the Court on Thursday granted Mchunu bail having first denied the application less than 24 hours earlier.

Mchunu is also facing two counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

