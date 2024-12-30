DJ Maphorisa recently surprised South Africans when he revealed that he's been thinking about interviewing with MacG

The award-winning DJ also reveals that the Podcast and Chill interview would need to be positive

Maphorisa's statement comes after MacG called the amapiano hitmaker a "greedy vampire" earlier this year

DJ Maphorisa says his 'Podcast and Chill' interview needs to be positive.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa reveals that he's been thinking about doing an interview on MacG's YouTube channel Podcast and Chill.

His surprising revelation comes after MacG called Maphorisa a greedy vampire in a February 2024 episode of his award-winning YouTube channel Podcast and Chill.

“That guy is a vampire. He feeds from the youth. He is greedy. The right thing to do would be to share the spreadsheet accordingly. That's why these boys are crying. Have you ever heard anyone say a nice thing about working with 'Phori," said MacG.

The DJ also denied being an amapiano gatekeeper after the former YFM radio personality called him out in a 2022 episode of Podcast and Chill.

Social media users respond to Maphorisa's video

A video of DJ Maphorisa revealing that he's been thinking about being a guest on Podcast and Chill was shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on Sunday, 29 December.

@Joyfield16 responded:

"Sol mentioned the other day on the podcast, that he (Maphorisa) and Mac made peace. They get along and stuff. MacG doesn't even want to say anything negative about Phori now the way he wants that interview."

@Nonny07 said:

"@DjMaphorisa that's a very bad idea don’t go. Let 2025 be a positive year for you. If you want your story. You can document it yourself with your crew on your terms. Please, sir."

@ThabisoMapaila wrote:

"That "ke mfanaka but o stout" (he's my boy, but he's naughty) was enough. As long as they are good. Going to the Podcast and Chill might not be a good move for Phori now."

@SIYA_VS said:

"Phori's impact on South African music needs to be documented and celebrated. He needs to do these interviews. Podcast and Chill has never reduced any great individuals to just one scandal, ever!"

@Malcolm08444887 wrote:

"Four million views in one day trust me."

@budahyeah replied:

"In one day? That’s a reach."

Podcast and Chill is South Africa's most-streamed podcast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Podcast and Chill, hosted by MacG and Sol Phenduka was crowned South Africa's most streamed podcast on Spotify for 2024.

According to 2022 Africa, the YouTube channel was also the most streamed podcast of 2023 run by a South African.

