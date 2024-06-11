Kabza De Small recently sat down with Sol Phenduka for an interview ahead of his epic show

The amapiano superstar had an eventful and game-changing Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small

Before the show, Kabza De Small shed light on how to produce the perfect song, stating that the production needs to be raw

From the horse's mouth, Kabza De Small shared some insights on how to achieve the perfect melodies for a hit Amapiano song.

Kabza opens up about song production

In a candid interview with radio personality and successful podcaster Sol Phenduka, Kabza De Small discussed how an amapiano song can become a hit. From his point of view, Kabza shared that the production needs to be raw, and people need to feel the kasi flare in it.

Kabza stated that if the song is too clean, meaning if too much work is done to it, it will not work.

"People want to hear that rawness in the song and that Kasi flavour. If you do too much, it will not work."

Sol then touched on how the other nations take on Amapiano and why their sound fails to resonate with a broader audience.

Mzansi gives Kabza his flowers

The amapiano giant changed the game with his recent show, Red Bull Symphonic with Kabza De Small and Ofentse Pitse.

The show took place at the Gold Reef City with an 18-piece orchestra. Kabza also brought out some of the prominent artists in the game.

Mzansi lauded the star in the comments section of the trending video.

@Sydney_RSA said:

"Same formula of a Kasi Kota. It doesn't have to be clean to taste delicious."

@Magacewe stated:

"This is what Kelvin is doing. People are busy talking about sound engineers. He knows best, even Kabza approves."

@Freddy_chaska added

"Basically, piano sounds do not require hectic Mastering, even mixing; you just have to keep it real."

@BenguXolan mentioned:

"Remember those bright Maths students when you ask them how they went about the equation, and they say "You take this.. eish, I don't know how to explain this" and they got 98%"

