South African amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa admired his good looks in a hilarious video

DJ Maphorisa shared his advice with his people on how to achieve his handsomeness, and it left people chuckling

For some time now, the ladies on X have stated that they think DJ Maphorisa looks good, and he is finally agreeing with them

DJ Maphorisa has the secret to looking good, and it is not anything that you might expect.

DJ Maphorisa has shared his secret to looking good. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

The secret to looking good, according to DJ Maphorisa

Amapiano superstar DJ Maphorisa is not bothered by the people who have negative things to say about his looks. Just recently, the muso admired his good looks in a hilarious video.

Madumane gave unsolicited advice on how to achieve his handsomeness, and it left people wheezing. In the video posted by @MDNnewss, captioned, "DJ Maphorisa admiring his good looks, saying all you need is money and a white vaslap," Phori said he found it weird that people use a different colour washcloths,

"I look good, what are you guys talking about. All you need is money and a vaslap. Only the white one, not a brown vaslap. If you do not bathe with a white towel, then you have problems, my friend."

His hilarious findings caused a debate online as people laud him for being effortlessly funny.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's revelation

The general reactions online come from people who disagree with Phori's views. Some people said he used filters, and he used an iPhone to shoot the video. There were a few notable ladies who gushed over Phori's looks, saying he is not bad-looking at all.

This is how some people reacted to DJ Maphorisa's video.

MorenaDolphin responded:

DJ Maphorisa is not bad looking, you know."

@lwangoku99066 stated:

"He must mention Insta filters with and iPhone camera."

@pr7ation laughed:

'He forgot to add splitsheets, and no podcast interviews."

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

"Maybe it is me, but the neck denies to blend with the filter. Chief focus more on scrubbing your neck, otherwise we have nothing to do with your money or “vaslap esweu”

@luckymdulukhele shared:

"Ha. Now I understand why Thuli Phongolo dated you."

@VortexxVixen joked:

"It's winter now, we don't have time for bathing."

@Zami_zo reacted:

"But he always makes those Gucci and expensive clothes look like they are from Temu or Pep. Just by him wearing the clothes, they depreciate in value."

@Dzumielv said:

"And a filter, then you are good to go. He is correct."

@twinvodel laughed and asked:

"DJ Maphorisa is effortlessly funny. What the hell is this, man?"

DJ Maphorisa interacts with fan

