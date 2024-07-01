Connie Ferguson's superfan shared a picture and emotional video on social media after meeting the actress

Social media users reacted positively, with many expressing jealousy and admiration for the fan's encounter with the former Generations star

Comments highlighted the fan's emotional response and celebrated his special moment with Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's superfan's year was made when he finally got to meet his favourite actress. The fan shares a picture and video while meeting the veteran actress on social media.

Connie Ferguson’s diehard fan reacted after meeting the actress. Image: @connie_ferguson and @papi_nicethingz

Connie Ferguson reacts to meeting Kings of Jo'burg actress

Connie Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the most famous South African actresses in the world. The star who rose to prominence when she starred in the famous soapie, Generations, has featured in several shows cementing her place as one of the best actresses of our time.

A fan with the handle @papi_nicetingz failed to keep calm when he got a chance to finally meet the star. Taking to his X page on social media, the super fan shared the picture he took with the star. He even got emotional in one of the videos. The post's caption read:

"Guysssss. I met @Connie_Ferguson ❤️♾"

SA react to Connie Ferguson's fan meeting her

Social media users were happy for the fan who met Connie Ferguson. Many said they were jealous that the fan got to meet the former Generations star.

@hazel_mahazard said:

"That’s a beautiful picture, luv it for you. You literally smelled her perfume, I’d lose my mind and then evaporate "

@IconikOnly commented:

"Some people cry when they’re overwhelmed and excited. No no no not with Atlegang shame, kea gana. He will cry if he wants to cry!"

@cheryl_zondi wrote:

"Love this for you ❤️. One day people will have the same reaction to meeting you. You’re such a light."

Connie Ferguson relaunches skin-care products

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV darling Connie Ferguson has expanded her beauty brand. Connie Brands, founded by the actress, is offering products dedicated to self-care.

Connie Ferguson entered the skincare market before with body lotions. The actress is giving it another shot with Connie Brands after getting into a tiff with Nivea in 2019.

