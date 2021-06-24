'Kanye West Wasekasi': Mzansi Rips Into Hilarious Pic of Scoop Makhathini

Scoop Makhathini is doing the most with his latest look on social media and fans couldn't help but make a few jokes

Mzansi social media users called Scoop the Kanye West of eKasi and commented on his unique fashion sense

The snap was all about drip as he rocked the outfit the same exact way that Kanye West would've done it

Scoop Makhathini is making the rounds on social media after someone posted a snap of him dressed like Kanye West. Scoop really knows his fashion well but now social media users are calling him 'Kanye West waseKasi'.

In the snap, the entertainment commentator is wearing a green sweater along with a pair of olive sweatpants. He's also wearing an impressive pair of sneakers that look a lot like Kanye's Yeezy brand.

Mzansi social media users are poking fun at Scoop Makhathini's dress sense. Image: @scoopmakhathini

Mzansi social media users are making a joke out of Scoop's latest look

Mzansi is enjoying the Scoop Makhathini content and has been making jokes about his look on social media. Check out the reactions from different users below:

@Mduduzi_L said:

"I have heard people calling Scoop a drip king but I've never seen him dressed up nicely not even on a single occasion."

@exclusiv_00 commented:

"In every Kasi all over Africa, there's a guy like this at a local beer spot who owes the shebeen queen money. He does chores around the house to pay off the debt."

@uMbaliBlackRose said:

"What happened to this guy because he had so much potential and is so talented."

@ThuladuKaMa commented:

"2009 I weighed in on his hideous drip, I caught a block."

Scoop Makhathini wanted Zulu Mkhathini to explore his career options more

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi entertainment commentator Scoop Makhathini feels like Zulu Mkhathini wasted his talent. Speaking on his podcast titled POPcast, Scoop thinks that Zulu could've done the most in his career but the opportunity was wasted.

Scoop thinks that Zulu is well-spoken and can present well, so he could've explored that. He also said that Zulu is good-looking, so he could've tried his hand at modelling as well. Zulu has just released a new single after taking a break from making music.

"He could've gotten a stylist easy and slapped into GQ magazine. There were many opportunities, to be honest, I am so mad at Dash because he can also present. He can speak, he's knowledgeable and knows his language," said Scoop.

