Scoop Makhathini is very disappointed in Zulu Mkhathini for not making the most out of his entertainment career

Scoop thinks that Zulu could've done a lot more and thinks that what he did in the past was a wasted opportunity

The entertainment commentator praised Zulu but also revealed that he is very talented, not just musically but artistically

Mzansi entertainment commentator Scoop Makhathini feels like Zulu Mkhathini wasted his talent. Speaking on his podcast titled POPcast, Scoop thinks that Zulu could've done the most in his career but the opportunity was wasted.

Scoop thinks that Zulu is well-spoken and can present well, so he could've explored that. He also said that Zulu is good-looking, so he could've tried his hand at modelling as well. Zulu has just released a new single after taking a break from making music.

Scoop thinks that Zulu Mkhathini wasted an opportunity to milk the game. Image: @theonlyscoopmakhathini, @zulumkhathini

"He could've gotten a stylist easy and slapped into GQ magazine. There were many opportunities, to be honest, I am so mad at Dash because he can also present. He can speak, he's knowledgeable and knows his language," said Scoop.

Scoop feels that Zulu Mkhathini should've explored his other talents

Scoop says that Zulu could've milked the game for so much but he missed a golden opportunity to do so. Ms Cosmo, on the other hand, said that she's enjoying Zulu's new single, even though she thinks the chorus is a bit weak.

Scoop agreed, but also said that he's frustrated with Zulu for only thinking along the lines of music when it comes to his career.

