Man Hilariously Recreates Dua Lipa’s Weird Dance Moves and Goes Viral

A young and quite talented man has blown many people away online after taking his time to recreate some famous Dua Lipa dance moves

Taking to TikTok, the man shared the video of himself perfecting each and every move the singer made while performing in front of a large crowd of her fans

Many people loved the clip and reacted to it over 757k times. A lot of them also headed to the comment section where they shared a plethora of funny comments

A young man, @thatswatson, has proven himself to be quite the entertainer after he headed online to share a highly entertaining video clip of himself recreating many of popular singer Dua Lipa's dance moves.

Taking to TikTok, the man showed off his skills and how he was able to effortlessly mimic the quite bizarre yet oddly fun dance moves that the star was making while performing for a crowd of er fans.

A popular TikTok user has raked in many reactions after recreating Dua Lipa dance moves. Images: @thatwatson/@dualipa

"This @dualipaofficial performance just had to be done. Happy Sunday people #foryou #viral #dualipa," he captioned the post.

Here are some of the comments found in the replies section:

Shamilah Brown said:

"Those moves look oddly therapeutic."

Brandon Scott Hanks

"I'm dead."

Gene A said:

"You are so hilarious."

Train effective said:

"This is hilarious."

Man makes funny moves, dances out of tune to song

Briefly News also reported that it is often beautiful when we step out of our culture to try out others. Funny things sometimes happen. A viral video shared by Linda Ikeja Blog has shown the moment a white man danced hard to a Yoruba song at an event that looks like a wedding ceremony.

Dressed in Yoruba agbada attire, the man showed off his traditional dance moves as the MC sang. Though out of tune, his effort is commendable. After exerting much energy, the man gave up and stood, muttering what could be read as his back hurt from the strenuous activity he put up.

Many people around also laughed as he tried to match the MC in her dance steps. Other white guests were behind him. This resulted in a number of funny reactions from people online.

