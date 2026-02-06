Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Allow Your Mixture to Trek”: Mbali Nhlapo Shares Cockroach Removal Hack
People

“Allow Your Mixture to Trek”: Mbali Nhlapo Shares Cockroach Removal Hack

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • Well-known housekeeper Mbalo Nhlapo shared how homeowners can get rid of cockroaches
  • The Sowetan businesswoman noted that the main ingredient used could also get rid of rats and mice
  • South African social media users thanked Mbali for the cost-effective tip and wondered about how they could stop other pests from entering their homes

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Mbali Nhlapo showed how to get rid of cockroaches.
Mbali Nhlapo shared a simple method to get rid of cockroaches. Images: Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho
Source: Facebook

Viral TikTok cleaning sensation Mbali Nhlapo is back with an easy and affordable method to make life's problems simpler, or possibly disappear. This summer, the businesswoman shared how people can get rid of pesky cockroaches invading their living space.

Mbali, who shared a clip of the hack on 11 February 2026, used garlic as the main ingredient in the repellent, noting that it is also used to get rid of mice and rats. She advised people to peel, cut, and crush the garlic, and then mix it with a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid and boiling water.

Read also

"Pepper is a fast learner", a Mzansi dog warms hearts online after learning local dance moves

"Allow your mixture to trek and soak overnight."

The Sowetan-born author then stated that the mixture should be sprayed in the areas the cockroaches frequent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Mbali's account below:

Mbali Nhlapo's cockroach repellent intrigues Mzansi

Several local members of the online community were appreciative of receiving the method, while others flooded the comment section with queries about getting rid of other pests around their homes.

A spider on a web.
Many people wanted to know how to get rid of spiders. Image: Robert So / Pexels
Source: UGC

A curious Tlotliso Nketsi wondered:

"Does it also work for outdoors?"

Marlize Labuschagne, who loved the straightforward tip, said:

"Mbali, you are a star!"

Khayalethu Gobacherve Jack shared in the comment section:

"Garlic is very expensive. I'll continue using a dishcloth."

Bongani Masilela told Mbali:

"You deserve everyone's attention. Thank You. Let me share!"

3 Other stories about Mbali Nhlapo tips

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Food
Hot:
Skylar mae Sepedi names Elizabeth lambert Sophia jurksztowicz Sa celebrity