“Allow Your Mixture to Trek”: Mbali Nhlapo Shares Cockroach Removal Hack

Well-known housekeeper Mbalo Nhlapo shared how homeowners can get rid of cockroaches

The Sowetan businesswoman noted that the main ingredient used could also get rid of rats and mice

South African social media users thanked Mbali for the cost-effective tip and wondered about how they could stop other pests from entering their homes

Mbali Nhlapo shared a simple method to get rid of cockroaches. Images: Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho

Source: Facebook

Viral TikTok cleaning sensation Mbali Nhlapo is back with an easy and affordable method to make life's problems simpler, or possibly disappear. This summer, the businesswoman shared how people can get rid of pesky cockroaches invading their living space.

Mbali, who shared a clip of the hack on 11 February 2026, used garlic as the main ingredient in the repellent, noting that it is also used to get rid of mice and rats. She advised people to peel, cut, and crush the garlic, and then mix it with a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid and boiling water.

"Allow your mixture to trek and soak overnight."

The Sowetan-born author then stated that the mixture should be sprayed in the areas the cockroaches frequent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Mbali's account below:

Mbali Nhlapo's cockroach repellent intrigues Mzansi

Several local members of the online community were appreciative of receiving the method, while others flooded the comment section with queries about getting rid of other pests around their homes.

Many people wanted to know how to get rid of spiders. Image: Robert So / Pexels

Source: UGC

A curious Tlotliso Nketsi wondered:

"Does it also work for outdoors?"

Marlize Labuschagne, who loved the straightforward tip, said:

"Mbali, you are a star!"

Khayalethu Gobacherve Jack shared in the comment section:

"Garlic is very expensive. I'll continue using a dishcloth."

Bongani Masilela told Mbali:

"You deserve everyone's attention. Thank You. Let me share!"

3 Other stories about Mbali Nhlapo tips

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mbali revealed a simple and affordable hack for removing rust from microwaves, which earned her praise.

reported that Mbali revealed a simple and affordable hack for removing rust from microwaves, which earned her praise. The popular housekeeper shared an effective oven-cleaning tip that used everyday ingredients found in many people's homes.

Mbali amazed South Africans when she showcased how to get rid of mould in just one step.

Source: Briefly News