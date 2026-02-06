“Allow Your Mixture to Trek”: Mbali Nhlapo Shares Cockroach Removal Hack
- Well-known housekeeper Mbalo Nhlapo shared how homeowners can get rid of cockroaches
- The Sowetan businesswoman noted that the main ingredient used could also get rid of rats and mice
- South African social media users thanked Mbali for the cost-effective tip and wondered about how they could stop other pests from entering their homes
Viral TikTok cleaning sensation Mbali Nhlapo is back with an easy and affordable method to make life's problems simpler, or possibly disappear. This summer, the businesswoman shared how people can get rid of pesky cockroaches invading their living space.
Mbali, who shared a clip of the hack on 11 February 2026, used garlic as the main ingredient in the repellent, noting that it is also used to get rid of mice and rats. She advised people to peel, cut, and crush the garlic, and then mix it with a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid and boiling water.
"Allow your mixture to trek and soak overnight."
The Sowetan-born author then stated that the mixture should be sprayed in the areas the cockroaches frequent.
Take a look at the Facebook reel posted on Mbali's account below:
Mbali Nhlapo's cockroach repellent intrigues Mzansi
Several local members of the online community were appreciative of receiving the method, while others flooded the comment section with queries about getting rid of other pests around their homes.
A curious Tlotliso Nketsi wondered:
"Does it also work for outdoors?"
Marlize Labuschagne, who loved the straightforward tip, said:
"Mbali, you are a star!"
Khayalethu Gobacherve Jack shared in the comment section:
"Garlic is very expensive. I'll continue using a dishcloth."
Bongani Masilela told Mbali:
"You deserve everyone's attention. Thank You. Let me share!"
