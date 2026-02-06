A mom’s attempt to get her daughter to school went viral after the toddler came up with hilarious excuses to stay home

The little girl claimed her grandmother told her to stay home because she was eating too much, before trying to negotiate a one-minute break inside.

Social media users felt sorry for the seven-year-old girl, with many comforting the mom and noting that primary school requires a lot of adjusting

A Grade 1 learner used creative excuses, including a fake directive from her granny, to avoid going to school. Image: @theduofam

A local mother has captured the hearts of thousands after sharing her daughter’s elaborate and incredibly polite refusal to attend school on February 5, 2026.

The video, posted by TikTok user @theduofam, showed the pair outside their Gauteng Province home as the mom tried to convince the toddler to head to class.

Instead of a typical tantrum, the little girl offered a series of creative reasons why she simply couldn't go. When questioned about her reluctance, the child claimed her grandmother, who doesn't even live with them, had told her to stay home because she was eating a lot.

The mom insists on sending the Grade 1 learner to school

Despite TikTok user @theduofam's disbelief, the little girl remained adamant and in her no-school mission. At this point, the mom’s plan shifted to assuring her of how smart she was and suggesting that school would be a breeze for her. In a final, desperate move to avoid the car, she negotiated having one minute back inside the house.

SA reacts to the “big school” struggle

The clip gained massive traction, sparking a wave of empathy from fellow parents who knew the struggle all too well. While many viewers found the negotiation skills amusing, others urged the mom to be patient, noting that the transition to big school can be overwhelming for little ones. The comments section became a support hub, with some suggesting that an occasional no-school day was needed for little ones starting primary school. Others shared more sobering, yet funny realities, admitting that the school-day tears don't necessarily stop as children get older, with some kids still protesting well into their primary school years.

Viewers found the little girl's negotiation tactics hilarious and praised her intelligence. Ninthgrid

User @Bev commented:

"My Grade R this morning opted to stay next door because the kids next door were at home. I literally knocked for the lady and asked why her kids missed three days of school this week, because it was now creating problems for me."

User @Koni R added:

"She will adjust 😭. They better not be bullying the baby."

User @Shorty Lee shared:

"My daughter is in Grade 6. I still go through this. She even cries, saying she has a feeling that something bad will happen 🤭. It gets worse when I work from home."

User @PammyPam the Goddess said:

"We go through a lot, yazi 😅."

User @🇸🇩🇨🇩 commented:

"Little does she know that grade 1 is the easiest grade she will ever be in😭."

User @Nyeleti Sithole added:

"Even in Grade 4, it doesn’t stop 🤣. My daughter says everyone skips school, so she also needs one day off 😩."

