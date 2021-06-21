Viral Video Shows Cute Kid Dancing on Stage During Ballet Performance

A young ballet dancer amazed many in a viral video as she tried her best to deliver a sterling performance

During the dance show, she was positioned in the middle of two adults who were her fellow team members

People who were teary and surprised during the performance clapped for her at the end of the dance session

A kid has got many people entertained after she performed ballet on a stage with other professional dancers.

With her frail steps, she tried to match the composition of her team members. Despite her shaky footing, people clapped for her as a way of encouragement.

The kid's performance was brilliant. Photo source: @kidz.official

She tried her best

The baby made her moves seconds late at every turn. The performance was, however, amazing. Many were in awe at how such a child could do so much.

Rapturous applause greeted her effort after they were done with their session. Other team members also praised the kid.

Watch the interesting video below:

Her performance was amazing

As at the time of writing this report, the video has thousands of engagements with over 100 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

i_deepa_sharma said:

"So beautiful dance."

atrisa_pianist said:

"Amazing."

maryrodrigo83 said:

"So Adorable!!!"

aghamostafa6324 said:

"Good job."

