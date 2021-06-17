Baby Spoon Feeds Father Ice Cream in Adorable Viral Video

The video of a kid and her father bonding over a cup of ice cream has generated massive reactions on social media

Without minding that it may finish, the girl fed her dad many spoons of the ice cream as they 'talked' in between

Instagram users who reacted to the video said that they both put up a lovely show with their interaction

A kid has shown just how very kind at heart babies could be around the people they love. In a clip that has gone viral on Instagram, a baby spoon-fed her daddy some ice cream.

After a scoop, the child stretched her hands towards her father, showing that she has soiled her hands.

The kid scooped the ice cream as she expressed herself with baby words. Photo source: @kidz.official

A scoop and laughter

The dad giggled and joined in her baby talks after she fed him the second time. Many people said babies are cute beings.

After taking the ice cream a second time, the man maintained a straight face before bursting into laughter.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been watched more than 33,000 times with several comments.

She's cute!

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

onniepage said:

"Daddy's girl."

dreamcatcher4180 said:

"I love both."

pari.mishra26 said:

"Sooooo cuteeeee."

Another baby and father bonding

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a very funny video of a man and baby has gone viral as it got many people talking on social media.

In the short clip, the man who some believed to be his father fist-bumped with the kid. Afterwards, he went into unrelated talk trying to tell the child what never even happened.

In the middle of the conversation, the baby made a meaningless contribution that suddenly got both of them laughing.

One of the funniest things happened when the toddler imitated the man by slapping his hand on his leg while laughing.

