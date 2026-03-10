A TikToker shared a little-known game lodge near Johannesburg where day visitors can hike, kayak, and see free-roaming wildlife for R50

The lodge sits inside a vast conservancy that has a lake, a waterfall, a restaurant, and wildlife that roam freely around the property

The entry fee for the day is small enough to make it one of the most affordable outdoor escapes on the West Rand

A chilled game lodge on the West Rand has become one of Gauteng’s most talked-about day escapes, and it costs less than a takeaway meal to get in.

A picture of Mzansi content creator @rtaylorsa and a giraffe captured by Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge. Images: Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge / @rtaylorsa

Source: UGC

A TikToker known as @rtaylorsa shared a video on 9 March 2026 putting Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge in Muldersdrift on blast. He filmed at the lodge, telling his followers about the peaceful, affordable chill spot on the West Rand. The lodge charges a mandatory R50 per person conservation fee for day visitors. It opens up a full day of outdoor activities in the Gauteng bushveld. It is also just 30 minutes from Johannesburg and Pretoria.

What Cradle Moon game lodge offers day visitors

The lodge sits inside the 1 500-hectare Cradle Moon Conservancy. It is nestled below the Swartkop Mountain range. Zebra, wildebeest, giraffe, springbok, and even rhino roam the grounds freely. The 32-hectare Lake Heritage is held back by one of the largest hand-built stone dam walls on the continent.

Day visitors can hike a popular 10km trail around the dam. This is while keeping an eye out for wildlife along the way. There is also a waterfall on the property, which has become a favourite stop for visitors. The lake supports kayaking, canoeing, paddling, open-water swimming, and boat cruises.

For those who prefer wheels, over 30km of mountain biking trails cut across the conservancy. Bike rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fly fishing is also on offer.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the hidden gem

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the post below.

@busi5905 commented:

“I have been there, it is nice and quiet, as my daughter would say. There are even zebras.”

@namshengudonga said:

“A beautiful place. It’s just that I couldn’t do the cruise as during the week, not many people opt for the boat.”

@makakhwezinosibu wrote:

“They will come with speakers and ruin everything before some of us even go there. 😩”

@kheswa_mnguni noted:

“It is a beautiful place. It is also 20 minutes away from where I stay.”

@snesh10_nzimande commented:

“I once went there with my hubby for hiking and had a nice lunch. It's such a beautiful place.”

An wide shot view of the Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge. Image: Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge

Source: Facebook

A woman in Mzansi discovered a unique family attraction in South Africa, which she showed off on TikTok.

