Johannesburg travel content creator @thebuddymoon shared a video tour of a container home stay that had people immediately searching for how to book. The clip showed him walking through the Eco Pod 4 at Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm, located just 10 kilometres from George Airport near Glentana Beach in the Western Cape. From the moment he walked in, it was clear this was no ordinary overnight stay.

The entrance leads into a cosy lounge decorated in warm brown tones, complete with a fireplace to keep things warm on cooler evenings. There is a dining area and a well-equipped kitchen with grey countertops, shelving and all the appliances you could need. There was even a JBL speaker for music. The bedroom has a large bed and drop-down lighting. There was a fan and a full bathtub inside the room, too. The toilet is separate, and there is also an outdoor shower with tiling on the walls that makes the whole experience feel very special.

The outside area has a wood-fired hot tub, an outdoor fireplace with seating, and sweeping views of the dam and the Outeniqua Mountains in every direction. The game farm is also home to buffalo, rhinos and other wildlife, meaning guests can experience nature up close. The entire space is designed to feel natural and calm, with the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to stay longer than you planned.

Mzansi shared their love for the place Facebook user @thebuddymoon shared. However, some wanted to know what would happen if weather conditions took a drastic turn since the home was built near a river:

@Daniel En Estelle Brooks shared:

"We had the most wonderful and relaxing stay at Buff and Fellow. Enjoyed every moment."

@Franklin Barnett asked:

"What if the river overflows. What then?"

@Mitchell En Nicole Blignaut asked:

"Can you fish there?"

@Deon Steyn corrected:

"That's a braai, not a fireplace."

@Maryna Botha Barnard warned:

"Very nice and romantic place to stay. Just be aware of possible traffic jams when the rhino decides to chill right where you are supposed to enter your pod. Awesome experience."

@Andrea Weissflog added:

"Love it! You forgot to point out the doggie bed."

@Debbie Rielander said:

"Stunning container pod, love watching your trips."

@Jono Masengarb asked:

"Howzit. Stunning spot. At Eco Pod 4, what do they charge for the cabin per night? Hope you had a blast. Rock on 🤘"

