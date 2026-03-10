The UK’s biggest baby event this year drew over 350 brands to London’s ExCel, but it was one Italian supercar name that stole the show

Some of the world’s most recognised car brands brought their design teams to the pram aisle, and parents at the show were left stunned

A Scandinavian stroller light enough for an aircraft overhead locker was among the products competing for attention at this year’s show floor

It takes a special kind of confidence to wheel your newborn through a car show. That was exactly the energy at the UK’s biggest baby event this month. Some of the world’s most famous car brands traded their race paddocks for the pram aisle.

The Lamborghini pram that is currently selling for over R88,000. Images: Silver Cross

The Baby Show ran from 6 to 8 March 2026 at London’s ExCel centre. It drew over 350 brands and thousands of visitors. This year, the show featured one headline act that many did not see coming. Italian supercar maker Lamborghini rolled in with a pram.

It was not a toy or a concept, but a fully functional, push-it-to-the-school-gate pram. It was built in partnership with historic British nursery brand Silver Cross. It is on sale right now, and it goes for just R88 000.

The Lamborghini pram turning heads at the Baby Show

It was named the Reef AL Arancio due to Lamborghini’s signature orange. It is built on Silver Cross’s award-winning Reef 2 base. It features a matte black chassis, exposed spring suspension, multi-terrain wheels, a hand-finished leather handlebar, and a brake pedal.

The canopy draws on the roofline of the Lamborghini Huracán. Inside, automotive suede lines the seat. Every handlebar casting is finished by hand.

In a report by AP Newsroom, Silver Cross area manager Claire Atkinson said that dads at the show were particularly taken with it. “Sometimes the pushchair is seen as such a feminine purchase,” she said. Men who would normally wander the floor with glazed expressions suddenly want to stop and look.

What R88 000 actually buys you

The price made it the most expensive pram on the show floor. It came with a carrycot, pushchair seat unit, footmuff, sun sail, insect net, and a climate-control liner that works through winter and summer. Production is limited to 500 units worldwide, each with a numbered plaque. Silver Cross insists that it is not just a regular collector’s piece.

But Lamborghini was not the only car badge on the floor. Aston Martin partnered with British pram maker Egg to produce the Egg 3 Aston Martin. It features replica wheels drawn from the Aston Martin Valour and Victor. It also comes with genuine leather sourced from the cars themselves, Pirelli tread on the tyres, and quilted stitching that mirrors the interior of the DBX707 SUV.

The branding and stitching on the limited edition pram. Image: Silver Cross

Account manager Dean Stacey said the two brands share the same DNA. At around R55 000, it comes with a carrycot, car seat adapters, blanket, footmuff, and a branded backpack.

