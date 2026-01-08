A video posted on TikTok showed a Lamborghini Revuelto driving in the streets of a local township

Many people believed the owner and driver of the vehicle was an award-winning kwaito superstar

Online viewers blamed security when they saw people from the township stop traffic when they saw the luxury car

A Lamborghini driving in a township sparked an online conversation. Images: @t.o.n.y227

Source: TikTok

A viral video of an orange Lamborghini Revuelto driving through the township and stopping traffic took the internet by storm. Many are claiming that the supercar belongs to legendary kwaito star Mandla 'Spikiri' Mofokeng, whose security team was bashed in the comment section.

TikTok user @t.o.n.y227 shared the video on 3 January 2026, showing the roughly R12.8 million vehicle coming to a stop as residents of the area swarmed the car with admiration. Two Volkswagen Golf GTIs and a Toyota Fortuner stopped next to and behind the Lamborghini, with men exiting to check out the scene. Many assumed them to be Spikiri's security detail. Once people cleared the road, the Lamborghini driver sped off, leaving the other cars to follow along.

Watch the TikTok video posted on @t.o.n.y227's account below:

Internet comments on Lamborghini Revuelto

The video, which garnered over 1.5 million views since its publication, attracted many social media users to the comment section, who expressed their thoughts about what they saw on their For You Pages.

@promiselandfarm1 shared their opinion:

"He drives ahead of them and meets a group of strangers with the window half open. For a person who’s that protected, it makes no sense."

@sihleyen confessed in the comments:

"I'm embarrassed on behalf of those guys, yho."

@sandile_mholi said to the online community:

"What if one of those people was an enemy?"

@sub_lime367 asked under the post:

"Isn't security supposed to be in front?"

@jaramfundiso told the internet:

"Pro needs to change the VIP protection unit."

@madam.speaker7 saw positivity after watching the video and wrote:

"A black child is happy for you, right in the kasi."

Mandla 'Spikiri' Mofokeng was believed to be driving his expensive vehicle in the township. Images: @skipperbarsa, @urbanmusicawards

Source: Instagram

3 Other stories about Lamborghinis

Source: Briefly News