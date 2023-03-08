One lady showed that disability does not get in her way of living a full life and made her point through dance

The lady did a rendition of Beyoncé by performing the pop star's famous performance of an OT Genasis remix of Everybody Mad

The comments were filled with people who were inspired to see how groovy she was despite the obstacles she faced in life

An amputee did one of Beyoncé's famous performances from Beychella in 2018. The video shows how the woman on TikTok delivered the iconic performance with amazing energy.

An amputee did Beyoncé's dance to prove she could still do many things despite her disability. Image: TikTok/@_fabulousnat1

Many people loved watching and were inspired by how she used Beyoncé's iconic dance routine to show that disability did not hold her back.

Woman recreates to Beyoncé's Coachella performance

The people were amazed to see @_fabulousna dance her heart out. The lady, a left-leg amputee, was doing Beyoncé's Everybody Mad dance Beychella.

The lady caption the video:

" Yes, I am an amputee.Yes, I'm a dancer. Yes, I travel the world."

Netizens inspired by amputee doing Beyoncé choreography

Many loved seeing the woman's Beyoncé inspired performance and admired her strength. TikTok users in the comments were cheering for her.

Taylor commented:

"You must've been hungry because you cleaned the plate."

Stacey Jackson commented:

"Me yelling at the top of my lungs, Come on sus!"

PandaFal commented:

"Not me jumping up and down watching this screaming YAAASSSSS!"

Sunchild commented:

"Babbbyyy, you ate this uppppp, I wish."

K commented:

"My smile can't stop smiling."

ezettascott commented:

"She didn't miss not one beat and she represented the curvy queens. She did that. Stand up and be proud. REPRESENT."

Toni E. commented:

"The best I’ve seen hands down."

Brianna commented:

"I’m still tryna learn this choreography, and here you are SLAYINGGGGGGGGAAAAAA!!

Your Fave Fragrance Auntie commented:

"You did that!"

