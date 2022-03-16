The Russian government has made their move against the United States, placing sanctions on president Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Hillary Clinton

This move was a counter-response to Joe Biden's decision to cut Russia off from the rest of the world completely, as an attempt to stop their attacks on Ukraine

Although many other Western countries have placed sanctions on Putin and other Russian leaders, their move against the US has been seen as rather comical

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Russian Foreign Ministry views their latest move against the United States government officials as largely symbolic.

President Joe Bide, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been individually listed on the sanction, despite this move having little to no effect on the White House officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced sanctions on Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and other US government officials. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to the unprecedented sanctions placed on them by the United States, along with several other western countries. Russia has decided that the best way to fight back would be to issue out a stop order against the US too.

SABC News reports that Russia has issued personal sanctions to specific US government officials. The sanction would prohibit the listed individuals from travelling to Russia or accessing any assets in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had quite the witty response to the news. She said:

"I would first note that President Biden is a Jnr so they may have sanctioned his dad may he rest in peace, the second piece I would say is that it won’t surprise any of you is that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us has banks accounts that we won’t be able to access so we will forge ahead."

According to BBC, the US released their own list of 11 personal sanctions against Russian defence leaders. To add to that, the UK sanctioned 370 different Russian officials.

The publication agrees that although the sanction will have no effect on Hillary Clinton, who has not been in office as Secretary of State for the past nine years, as well as other US officials, the sanctions are representative of the growing tensions between the US and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to leave Kyiv despite Russian invasion, praised for bravery

Briefly News reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Monday, 7 March to share a video of himself in his presidential office in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

It has been almost two weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Zelensky says he has no intention of hiding or running away.

Since the start of the invasion on 24 February, Zelensky has stated that while he believes he's the number one target, he does not plan to leave Kyiv, reports BusinessInsider.

Source: Briefly News