Alec Baldwin has urged film and TV productions to hire police officers to monitor weapons on all move and TV sets

Taking to social media to share his thoughts, Alec pleaded that this become part of policy and be enforced immediately

While some clapped at Baldwin’s preaching, there were some who felt this was just another guilt-filled post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Alec Baldwin is taking no chances after having recently killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on set.

Alec Baldwin has urged film and TV productions to hire police officers to monitor weapons and ensure guns used in filming are safe. Image: @alecbaldwininsta

Source: Instagram

With this not having been the first freak accident of its nature, Alec has now called for better gun safety on sets. Something that many feel should have happened ages ago.

Alec has called for all sets using fie arms “fake or otherwise” to have a police personal present, reported News24. Alec feels this will eliminate tragedies like the one he was involved in and save innocent lives.

The A-list actor took to social media to share his views:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing Mr Baldwin’s plea, many took to the comment section clapping. This is something that should be policy on every set and the world is standing by Alec to make sure that it does.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@doug.g.ware said:

“It's hard to believe this even needs to be said.”

@bujunggggg said:

“True that.”

@haderandree said:

“They should be fake guns always ”

There were also a few people who felt Alec should have swallowed his words as he should have enforced this before having killed and injured people.

@gblueeyez said:

“You were the producer. It was your production company. You could have hired one. You’re the one who didn’t. Too little, too late.”

@basia_moskal said:

“You need to stop talking. Please!!!! just STOP!!!! Don't try to find validation on the internet. STOP!!”

“No words”: Actor Alec Baldwin shares grief after film accident kills director

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the now-infamous film tragedy which took the life of a film crew member. Baldwin reportedly misfired a prop gun while on the set of his latest film 'Rust', fatally injuring the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding another.

Taking to his Twitter account, Baldwin candidly expressed his heartbreak at the incident and said he is fully committed to working with police who'll be investigating:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins... I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Source: Briefly.co.za