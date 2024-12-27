“My dad would disown me”: Family reacts to lady bleaching eyebrows, peeps react
- A lady on TikTok let her intrusive thoughts win after revealing her bold makeover to her family
- African elders are known to be rigid and conservative when it comes to certain aspects of life
- The woman’s video trended on social media with almost one million views and a thread of over 1.3K comments
Young people love trying out new things, especially with their appearance, whether it be a new hairdo or a new wardrobe.
A Ghanaian lady almost gave her family a heart attack after showing off her bold makeover.
Family reacts to lady bleached eyebrows
A popular Ghanaian and funny TikTokker, Nubuke floored many when she posted her now-viral video of her flashy new look. The young hun had been thinking about bleaching her hair and eyebrows and finally decided to go for it.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
She visited a local salon to get her desired look and then went home to show it off to her family. Her grandma and uncle were the first to give the new look a thumbs down by gasping and keeping things real with her.
The rest of the family had mixed reactions and floored social media users.
Watch the video below:
Family reacts to daughter bleaching eyebrows
Social media users participated in a thread of comments under the now-viral post:
@thacaribbeangyal was dusted:
“Granny at the end is so funny.”
@nanafosua_ pointed out:
“You forgot the eyelashes.”
@Brandy Gray 🌸✨🌱❄️🫧 was floored by the reactions:
“That wicked stare from grandma.”
@Big Shermz commented:
“I followed my intrusive thoughts too, and now my mum calls me a diamond.”
@Not UR Regular PRECIOUS🧃🇧🇪 wrote:
“My dad would disown me. I wanted to braid blonde for Christmas. He said he’s not sure who will be paying my school fees, and I just got admission.”
3 More hilarious family moments by Briefly News
- “This Is My Baby”: SA floored by silly lady hilariously flirting with dad at restaurant
- “Our enemies have won”: Parents unimpressed with daughter’s unhinged behaviour, SA floored
- “This child wants me dead”: New mom stunned by toddler’s unhinged behaviour in bathroom
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News