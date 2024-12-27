Global site navigation

“My dad would disown me”: Family reacts to lady bleaching eyebrows, peeps react
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A lady on TikTok let her intrusive thoughts win after revealing her bold makeover to her family 
  • African elders are known to be rigid and conservative when it comes to certain aspects of life 
  • The woman’s video trended on social media with almost one million views and a thread of over 1.3K comments 

Young people love trying out new things, especially with their appearance, whether it be a new hairdo or a new wardrobe.

Social media users floored by family's reaction to daughter's new look
A lady gagged her family members after bleaching her eyebrows. Image: @nubuke
Source: TikTok

A Ghanaian lady almost gave her family a heart attack after showing off her bold makeover.

Family reacts to lady bleached eyebrows

A popular Ghanaian and funny TikTokker, Nubuke floored many when she posted her now-viral video of her flashy new look. The young hun had been thinking about bleaching her hair and eyebrows and finally decided to go for it.

She visited a local salon to get her desired look and then went home to show it off to her family. Her grandma and uncle were the first to give the new look a thumbs down by gasping and keeping things real with her.

The rest of the family had mixed reactions and floored social media users.

Watch the video below:

Family reacts to daughter bleaching eyebrows

Social media users participated in a thread of comments under the now-viral post:

@thacaribbeangyal was dusted:

“Granny at the end is so funny.”

@nanafosua_ pointed out:

“You forgot the eyelashes.”

@Brandy Gray 🌸✨🌱❄️🫧 was floored by the reactions:

“That wicked stare from grandma.”

@Big Shermz commented:

“I followed my intrusive thoughts too, and now my mum calls me a diamond.”

@Not UR Regular PRECIOUS🧃🇧🇪 wrote:

“My dad would disown me. I wanted to braid blonde for Christmas. He said he’s not sure who will be paying my school fees, and I just got admission.”

