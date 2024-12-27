A lady on TikTok let her intrusive thoughts win after revealing her bold makeover to her family

African elders are known to be rigid and conservative when it comes to certain aspects of life

The woman’s video trended on social media with almost one million views and a thread of over 1.3K comments

Young people love trying out new things, especially with their appearance, whether it be a new hairdo or a new wardrobe.

A lady gagged her family members after bleaching her eyebrows. Image: @nubuke

Source: TikTok

A Ghanaian lady almost gave her family a heart attack after showing off her bold makeover.

Family reacts to lady bleached eyebrows

A popular Ghanaian and funny TikTokker, Nubuke floored many when she posted her now-viral video of her flashy new look. The young hun had been thinking about bleaching her hair and eyebrows and finally decided to go for it.

She visited a local salon to get her desired look and then went home to show it off to her family. Her grandma and uncle were the first to give the new look a thumbs down by gasping and keeping things real with her.

The rest of the family had mixed reactions and floored social media users.

Watch the video below:

Family reacts to daughter bleaching eyebrows

Social media users participated in a thread of comments under the now-viral post:

@thacaribbeangyal was dusted:

“Granny at the end is so funny.”

@nanafosua_ pointed out:

“You forgot the eyelashes.”

@Brandy Gray 🌸✨🌱❄️🫧 was floored by the reactions:

“That wicked stare from grandma.”

@Big Shermz commented:

“I followed my intrusive thoughts too, and now my mum calls me a diamond.”

@Not UR Regular PRECIOUS🧃🇧🇪 wrote:

“My dad would disown me. I wanted to braid blonde for Christmas. He said he’s not sure who will be paying my school fees, and I just got admission.”

