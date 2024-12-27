A South African lady living in Germany has made a name for herself on social media as an advanced Nara Smith

The lady creates food and other products from scratch, leaving her audience stunned by her capabilities

Her creative ways rewarded her with a community of one million TikTok followers and 35 million likes

Watching some of your favourite food and everyday products made from scratch can be exciting.

A lady baffled TikTokkers by making foundation from scratch. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

One lady took things a little too far when she threatened to shut down the beauty industry with a single TikTok video.

Lady creates foundation from scratch in viral video

Nzila Miyoba once stunned the world when she created her own Savanna cider from scratch simply because she missed her home, South Africa. Her drink came out perfectly, which excited many people from Mzansi.

Recently, Miyoba posted a clip in which she made foundation from scratch. Many makeup lovers watched the video to get tips, as cosmetic products are expensive.

The creative lady mixed what looked like cocoa powder with a flower and a tablespoon of cooking oil. The thick mixture was then transferred into a recycled bottle of foundation, which she squeezed out of and onto her hand to show off the result.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacted to lady making foundation from scratch

Social media users refused to be fooled by the woman and commented:

@Veronica Amaral pointed out:

“My sister, that’s chocolate.”

@djenekomah755 was shook:

“You’ve even passed Nara Smith now.”

@towela 👱🏾‍♀️ thought poverty was the enemy:

“Do you need some money?”

@Cynthia Bodea suggested the lady took a step back for a while:

“Rest, rest, rest. When you’re tired, sometimes rest, close your eyes and sleep.”

@Ndi exposed the hun:

“Bro, that’s cocoa powder.”

@˚ ༘♡ w𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖒𝖔𝖔𝖓 ༘♡ ˚ hilariously said:

“You have lived so many lives.”

Source: Briefly News