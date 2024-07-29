A teary-eyed Mama Joy couldn't hide her emotions at how much her man was spoiling her

Papa Joy is treating his lady to a lovely time in Paris, and she's living in her spoiled-girl era

While supporters admired Mama Joy's sweet romance, others threw shade at the superfan's relationship

Mama Joy shared how Papa Joy spoiled her in Paris. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy is living every girl's dream in the city of love and is being spoiled rotten by her bae, Papa Joy.

Mama Joy gushes over Papa Joy

Mzansi superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, recently flew to Paris for the Olympic Games, and is enjoying some quality time with her partner.

The couple's long-distance relationship has been the talk of the town since Mama Joy became popular on social media, with netizens affectionately naming her man, Papa Joy.

As she enjoys her time in the city of love, Mama Joy is in her spoiled-girl era after sharing that her man offered to take her wherever she wanted to go.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the teary-eyed Royal AM supporter was overcome with emotions as her bae took her to La Rochelle for an outing:

"Papajoy asked me to choose the place I would like to visit, and I said La."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post

Netizens are here for Mama Joy's love story and gushed over her sweet post:

ICadoskie said:

"I love this for you!"

WarLoveStories responded:

"God prepared a table in front of your enemies."

Maps_Welsh wrote:

"This is beautiful, bro; she's even emotional."

Meanwhile, some salty netizens threw shade at Mama Joy and her relationship:

Sbusiso_Smart threw shade at Mama Joy:

"Gogo, you're too old for the things you're doing."

madasd said:

"Our hate is a long-term investment."

PepperMakhale was shocked:

"So you two are really dating?"

Papa Joy comforts Mama Joy after Springboks loss

In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the super fan being comforted by her man after the Springboks lost against France.

Papa Joy shared a hilarious video teasing his bae on the loss, saying he hopes she won't be mad at him.

