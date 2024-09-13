Mama Joy and her bae, Papa Joy, recently stepped out to the GSport Awards ceremony

The pair was couple goals as they posed for some photos wearing matching outfits and had fans gushing over their sweet romance

Mzansi can't get enough of Mama and Papa Joy's love and blessed their blooming relationship

Mama and Papa Joy showed off their matching outfits at an award ceremony. Image: mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama and Papa Joy were the talk of the social media streets when they attended their first award ceremony together.

Mama Joy and Papa Joy attend award ceremony

Mzansi's favourite it couple, Mama and Papa Joy, are on cloud nine since seemingly announcing their engagement and have been exploring the country together.

Having recently welcomed her bae to Mzansi, Mama Joy has taken him on several trips, from Limpopo to Cape of Good Hope, where they were engaged, and have now attended their first award ceremony together.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her social media pages, the award-winning sports fanatic shared photos and videos with her bae at the GSport Awards to celebrate female athletes, broadcasters, and everyone else working behind the scenes.

The pair wore matching gold and black outfits and stole the show with their adorable displays of affection and stolen kisses:

Mzansi shows love to Mama and Papa Joy

Netizens can't get enough of the pair's romance:

ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Love lives here."

tshepo87 wrote:

"Mama Joy going on a fully funded trip to Paris and finding love should be an ad. You can’t make this up."

MishZwane was convinced:

"Now I believe that my person is still coming."

africansiri posted:

"This couple deserves a blessing from Cyril Ramaphosa."

GreenMatil19311 gushed at the couple:

"Love birds. Guys, love is so beautiful."

emily_teffoME responded:

"My mom and dad look so beautiful."

Mama and Papa Joy explore Soweto

In more Mama Joy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the sports fanatic exploring Soweto with her bae, Papa Joy.

While some netizens admired the couple's romance, others pointed out how uncomfortable Papa Joy appeared:

TheThrowOff said:

"Lol, shame, Papa Joy is suffering the consequences of having an extroverted partner."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News