Tyla recently met up with Ice Spice and PinkPantheress. The ladies shared a photo that sparked a frenzy among fans who wondered if Tyla would bag another international collaboration.

Tyla links up with Ice Spice and PinkPantheress

"They never had a pretty girl from Joburg. See me now, and that's what they prefer."

Our fave, Tyla is at the peak of her career and has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of the entertainment industry.

Coming from a successful album release, the singer is the new girl on the block and hot property, with everyone wanting a piece of her.

Having recently collaborated with several stars for her debut album, including Tems and Gunna, the Grammy Award-winner linked up with Ice Spice and PinkPantheress in a cool photo.

Slikour OnLife shared the now-trending picture on their Instagram page, where the ladies casually posed in what appears to be an arcade during PinkPantheress' concert.

Ice Spice and PinkPantheress collaborated on their 2023 single, Boy's A Liar Pt. 2, and fans wondered whether another hit was in the cards:

Fans react to Tyla, Ice Spice and PinkPantheress photo

Netizens are geeked that their faves linked up and are patiently waiting for something to pop up:

swiftdoja said:

"Imagine a collab from them!"

DojasMasc wrote:

"The real Powerpuff Girls."

teIevangeIism hinted:

"We kinda need a collab."

NickiDelReyy was excited:

"I can already hear the pretty girl music!"

thequeenOfRaap posted:

"Honestly, I would love to see them together in a song."

