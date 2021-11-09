The viewers of The Queen have reacted to the latest episode of the show after Mjekejeke begged Petronella to give him some cash

Petronella keeps her man's banc card in her purse and asks him all sort of questions when he wants to use his money

Some fans of the Mzansi Magic telenovela believe that Petronella is abusing her push over hubby because of her decision to keep his bank card

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The latest episode of The Queen got Mzansi talking. The fans of the Mzansi Magic telenovela took to social media to share their thoughts on married couple Mjekejeke and Petronella's stortyline.

Thembsie Matu plays the role of Petronella while Sipho Manzini portrays the character of Mjekejeke in 'The Queen'. Image: @thembsiematu

Source: Instagram

Petronella keeps Mjekejeke's bank card even though she has a job of her own. When Mjekejeke, a role portrayed by Sipho Manzini, wants to buy himself something he has to beg his wife for cash. In the recent episode of the show, Petronella, played by Thembsie Matu, hilariously asked her push over hubby:

"What do you need the money for because I've given you your cut for the month?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The viewers of the soapie took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mjekejeke and Patronella's relationship while some applauded the producers of the show for employing gorgeous actresses such as Jessica Nkosi and Cindy Mahlangu. Check out some of their comments below:

@NkululekoZamani said:

"Jabulane (Mjekejeke) is going through through the most, being married to Mama Pat!"

@Mogau_Bigpoppa wrote:

"#TheQueenMzansi aowa mara Mjekejeke..... this thing of women and holding on to the mens cards......this is abuse."

@RewindMzansi commented:

"Petronella keeps Mjekejeke’s bank card in her purse?"

Reason bags his first movie role

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Reason has bagged his first movie role. The rapper took to social media to recently celebrate his good news.

The star, who now calls himself Sizwe Alakine, did not share the name of the movie or the name of the character he will be portraying. The artist took to Twitter a few days ago and posted:

"JUST GOT MY FIRST MOVIE ROLE," he said, according to SAHipHopMag.

This is not the first time that Reason will be acting. He also appeared on uBettina Wethu as a troublesome rapper. His stans took to his timeline and congratulated him.

Source: Briefly.co.za