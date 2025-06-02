Connie Ferguson left fans emotional during a Radio 2000 interview where she opened up about the deep pain of losing her husband, Shona Ferguson

Family importance was highlighted by Connie as she credited her loved ones for supporting her through the difficult years since Shona’s passing in July 2021

Fans' reactions showed admiration for Connie’s enduring love, noting how her face lit up when speaking about Shona and recalling their powerful love story that began in 2001

Connie Ferguson left fans emotional when she recently spoke about her late husband, Shona Ferguson, in an interview. The legendary actress opened up about what she misses the most about her man during a candid interview.

Connie Ferguson spoke fondly about her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson on the importance of family

Anyone who knows Connie Ferguson knows how important her family is to her. The mother of two daughters, Lesedi and Alicia, loves flaunting her girls on her page. The star is also a grandmother to two grandchildren.

Connie recently sat down for an interview on Radio 2000 and spoke about her family and late husband, Shona Ferguson. When asked how important her family is to her, the former Generations actress said it is one of the most important things in her life.

She also spoke about how her family and friends carried her through over the past four years after losing her husband in July 2021. Speaking about what she misses the most about the late Kings of Jo'burg star, Connie said she misses everything about him. She said:

"I miss everything: his smile, the way he used to smell. I can smell him sometimes. Sho smelled good, you think I smell good, but my husband smelled good. I miss his laughter, he was a funny guy, he would walk in here and just literally light this room as well. I miss his aura and daily Bible verses, I miss everything about that guy."

Fans react to Connie Ferguson's interview

Social media users could not help but notice how Connie Ferguson's face started glowing while talking about her late husband. Many noted that Connie truly loved her husband.

@Nomalizo Siko said:

"We love u as South Africans."

@malbee mabuela wrote:

"She still smile a lot when she mentions her late husband name."

@Faithful Mabhukula🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"Her face lightened up when she talked about her late hubby 🥰"

@Judith commented:

"Her smile says it all shem how she loved him ❤️❤️"

@user5545119539147 wrote:

"She was loved dearly by her man❤️"

Fans reacted to Connie Ferguson talking about her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

A look at Connie and Shona's dating timeline

Connie and Shona Ferguson were one of South Africa's power couples. The stars met in July 2001 and got married in November of the same year. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Alicia Angel Ferguson, and Shona also adopted Connie's daughter, Lesedi, from her first marriage with actor Neo Matsunyane.

Connie and Shona lived happily, flaunting their love on social media while building their Ferguson Films empire for almost two decades until Shona's untimely death on 30 July 2021. Connie and her family have kept Shona's memory alive with their heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

Connie and Shona Ferguson's throwback video warms hearts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's favourite power couple, Connie Ferguson and the late Shona Ferguson, went viral for their sweet throwback video on the actress's birthday.

On Facebook, a throwback video of Connie's birthday celebrations had people witnessing true love. The late actor, Shona Ferguson, pulled heartstrings as he expressed his undying love for his wife.

Source: Briefly News