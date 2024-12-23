“Is the Father Still With You?”: Woman Shows How Pregnancy Changed Her Looks, SA’s in Stitches
- A woman hilariously compared her stunning pre-pregnancy glow to her post-pregnancy transformation
- She shared her clip on TikTok, and it went viral, as social media users were in disbelief after seeing the dramatic changes
- Many took to the comment section to share their amusement, and some joked, saying she looked like a man
Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it's no secret that it can dramatically change a woman's body. One mom-to-be decided to share her transformation on TikTok, humorously contrasting her slim, glowing pre-pregnancy self with her less-than-flattering post-pregnancy look.
The clip went viral after being shared @davemart2024, attracting 28.4M and many comments from social media users who found the hun's video hilarious.
Before and after pregnancy
The clip begins with a compilation of the woman before pregnancy, showcasing her toned figure and glowing skin. She's out with friends in one scene, laughing and sipping drinks; in another, she's posing confidently and stylishly at the beach. The video then shifts to her post-pregnancy self, where she playfully mocks her transformation.
Watch the video below:
Social media users laugh off the hun's pregnancy look
Social media users couldn't get enough of the relatable humour, as 56.9K took to the comment section. Many flooded the comments with lighthearted jokes and praise for her honesty; others found comfort in her outspoken approach.
User @NEVADA256 asked:
"Is the father of the baby still with you?
User @TasheeGold teased:
"So u became the father of your child🥺😂."
User @Oyin joked:
"Did you report this situation to the police 😹😂."
User @Boladale asked:
"Guys, this pregnancy nose, does it usually reduce back?"
User @Phina Purple1 shared:
"My hubby always said I looked beautiful, reassuring me😅😅 but after birth and when my face returned, he was like, thank God. My pregnancy face was scaring him, so I knew he lied just to make me happy."
User @Asteria said:
"I'd cry daily 😭😭."
