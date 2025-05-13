The clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows will be Jose Riveiro's final match in charge of Orlando Pirates, carrying emotional significance for both the coach and players

After missing recent matches, winger Monnapule Saleng is expected to feature, bringing a much-needed spark to Pirates' attacking options

Evidence Makgopa is set to lead the attack for Pirates, aiming to secure a victory in Riveiro's last game and maintain their slim title hopes

Orlando Pirates will be aiming to secure a third consecutive Betway Premiership victory when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match will also mark head coach Jose Riveiro’s final game in charge of the Buccaneers, adding extra emotional weight to the fixture.

The Soweto giants return to league action after falling short in the Nedbank Cup, having failed to defend their title. Despite that disappointment, Pirates still hold a faint hope of catching Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race and will need nothing less than a win to keep their dream alive.

Predicted Orlando Pirates XI vs Golden Arrows: Saleng Set for Return in Riveiro's Farewell

Monnapule Saleng returns to action

All eyes will be on winger Monnapule Saleng, who has been spotted training with his teammates and is expected to feature after missing recent fixtures. His inclusion could provide a much-needed spark in attack as the Bucs look to complete a season double over Abafana Bes’thende.

Chaine to start in goal again

In goal, Sipho Chaine is likely to retain his place. The consistent shot-stopper has been Riveiro’s go-to option and is expected to finish the season as the club’s number one.

Stable back four for Bucs

Deano van Rooyen should continue at right-back following a solid outing against Kaizer Chiefs, while Paseka Mako is a candidate for the left-back role. At centre-back, the trusted pairing of Nkosinathi Sibisi and young Mbekezeli Mbokazi is expected to remain intact.

Makhaula and Mbatha anchor midfield

Makhehlene Makhaula’s leadership in midfield remains vital, and he is tipped to start alongside Thalente Mbatha, who returned against Chiefs and will be cautioned to avoid another booking.

Predicted Orlando Pirates XI vs Golden Arrows: Saleng Set for Return in Riveiro's Farewell

Mofokeng to orchestrate attacks

Relebohile Mofokeng is set to occupy the attacking midfield role once again. The 20-year-old has thrived under Riveiro’s guidance and remains a central creative figure. Mohau Nkota and Deon Hotto are likely to take up the wide positions, offering width and experience.

Makgopa to lead the line

Up front, Evidence Makgopa is expected to start ahead of Tshegofatso Mabasa. The striker scored in both recent Soweto Derbies and will be eager to help Riveiro end his tenure on a high note.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 at Orlando Stadium.

