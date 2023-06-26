Zari Hassan passionately defended her husband, asserting he was a "fully grown a*s man" amid rumours and criticism

The couple's significant age difference sparked public discussion, but Hassan emphasised love and compatibility over age

As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Hassan faced scrutiny, with her reality TV series amplifying public opinions

Reality star Zari Hassan recently took to social media to address rumours and criticism surrounding her relationship with her professional boxer Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

Zari Hassan's love knows no bounds

In a viral video, Hassan passionately defended her partner, emphasising that he is a "fully grown a*s man" and dismissing claims that he is "a child" compared to her, reports TimesLIVE.

The couple's age difference has been a subject of public discussion, with Hassan revealing that she was born in 1980 while her husband is 30 years old.

Hassan's passionate defence of her relationship

According to the South African, she firmly asserted that age should not define or undermine their relationship. Instead, she highlighted the importance of love, compatibility, and mutual respect.

As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Hassan's life has often been under the public microscope. Her reality TV series, Young, Famous & African which premiered on Netflix on 19 May, has further catapulted her into the limelight.

Through the show, audiences have gained insight into her personal and professional endeavours, giving rise to public opinions and scrutiny.

