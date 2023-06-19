Top Zimbabwean radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara, popularly known as KVG has shown off her stunning home

KVG posted a video showing the service providers she worked with on the project and the before and after clips of the home

The media personality inspired her followers after she took to social media to share a glimpse of her stylish abode

Popular Zimbabwean radio and television personality Kudzai Violet Gwara has inspired her followers with her stylish home.

KVG who is popular for hosting the 3-2-6 Express on Star FM gave a mini tour of her lavish home situated in one of Harare's leafy suburbs.

Celebrities don't always show off their homes because they want to enjoy their privacy. Popular Zim radio and television personality Kudzai Violet Gwara popularly known as KVG recently had her followers taking notes after sharing a glimpse of her apartment.

According to The South African, the star said she was happy that she finally got to complete her project because the building process is not easy. She wrote:

"So finishing my apartment at Millennium Heights hasn’t been easy…Now I understand why we see some buildings abandoned halfway through construction sometimes it can take years to finish a project. Well, I am grateful to Decor builders warehouse Msasa they made me their Ambassador and also offered to do finishes for my apartment – ceiling, plumbing, skimming, painting and all."

KVG inspires fans after showcasing her stunning apartment at Millennium Heights in Harare

It's not every day that we see a young woman owning a stunning home. The radio personality's fans said they were inspired by her progress and that she was also motivating young women who look up to her to follow in her footsteps.

