A young man and his mother showcased their dancing skills and impressed onlookers with choreography at a groove

The mother and son danced together, demonstrating a beautiful moment of a strong bond between them

Netizens praised their performance and admired their relationship, highlighting the special connection between a mother and her child

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dancing with my mother at groove! @please, call me ty/TiktTok

Source: TikTok

This young man and his Mother showed mzansi how to get down at groove. The duo got down like they knew each other's choreography since day one. Even the madala trying to keep up with them at the back had to sit down and watch the pros do their thing.

The young man and his mom showed how it is done at groove

This was a beautiful moment between mother and son. While most people sneak out to hit the streets, these two said, "We are going together," and lit up the dance floor. Take a look at the video to see for yourself:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens loved the mother-and-son combo

@sedi said:

"Bathong Mama is my kinda person! Tell her re mo rataaa"

@coachella randy said:

"This made me miss my mum. May she continue to rest. Thank you for this."

@affebletina said:

"Love this bond between you and your mom"

@tlaba_g

"Not many have this kind of relationship that you and you mom have. Love this"

Canadian lady's Uncle Waffles dance wows Mzansi

In other dance news, Briefly News reported on a lady stealing the show from her group of friends during a TikTok dance. Many people flooded the comments to sing the woman's praises. People declared that the lady's dancing was officially South African-approved after doing the challenge inspired by Uncle Waffles.

Tlamelo Matsime commented:

"The lady infront with the green top ate!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News