A South African resident posted photos of the exterior and interior of their home

The photos surprised netizens, who were impressed with the transformation and praised the homeowner's creativity

People were amazed by the home's beauty despite its modest appearance from the outside

Never judge a book by its cover. @Kubheka Mthokozis Khathide/Facebook

Never judge a book by its cover. This South African posted the exterior and interior of their home on Facebook to prove that you can make a beautiful home out of anything.

The shack turned out to be a little palace

In a post captioned "Kwadakw'udunuse", he had a surprise lined up. Take a look at the images below:

The exterior of the home. @Kubheka Mthokozis Khathide/Facebook

The interior of the home. @Kubheka Mthokozis Khathide/Facebook

Netizens were impressed by surprise

If confusing the enemy was a house, this would be it. And netizens recognised that. They took to the comments to share their appreciation for the home. Here is what some had to say:

@Mavis Mavis said

"Who would have thought that the inside looks so amazing compared to the outside. People are really creative and use their initiative. Wow!"

@Ilze Hobanie added:

"The true meaning of don't judge a book by its cover."

@Doreen Lerato Suliwa commented:

"A true definition of "don't judge a book by its cover " ❤ This is perfect. Home is where the heart is ❤"

@Ncanes Tata KaMbuzi Miya said:

"Oh wow, this is extremely beautiful"

Johannesburg man shows interior home design on Twitter

@Sakhesilwanagm1 asked:

"Please share where you got the glass table with chairs, stunning!"

