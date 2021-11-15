The National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced that Covid-19 figures rose over the weekend

Gauteng took the lead followed by KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the number of total infections up to 2 925 939

While South Africa has a high recovery rate, the vaccination rate remains low due to many people not going for the second jab

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The NICD, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, says that there have been 262 new cases and eight Covid-19- related death over the weekend.

Gauteng had the most new cases (126) with KwaZulu-Natal coming in second at 39. The number of Covid-19 deaths in South Africa now totals 89 484, according to EWN.

Gauteng has reported the most new Covid-19 cases in South Africa in the last 24 hours. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Covid-19 statistics in South Africa

South Africa's total Covid-19 infection figure is 2 925 939 but the recovery rate is 96.4%, as 2 819 688 of those infected recovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African government aims to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year but currently, only 23.9 million of the target 30 million people are fully vaccinated.

Many people have not returned to vaccination sites to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, thereby bringing vaccination figures down.

Reactions to Covid-19 statistics

@hie786 said:

"#fakenews How I wish there was some honest reporting out there to properly verify these figures."

@mukolololo shared:

"Done with voting, now Covid is back, you think we are idiots."

@Sicelo_Qwabe1 believes:

"Unvaccinated lockdown looming."

@Tsika49787088 said:

"Based on the numbers given, there are 16 767 confirmed active cases in the country. At a recovery rate of 96,4 %, 16 163 will recover & 604 will be at risk. Instead of locking down the whole country, isolate the 16 767 & release as they recover and safeguard our ports of entry."

Covid19: Stats from the past 24 hours show more than 50 new cases in Gauteng

Last week, Briefly News reported that South Africa has had an increase in Covid-19 cases and related deaths with the majority having been recorded in Gauteng.

The province is responsible for 35% of new cases, followed by the Western Cape, which holds 16% of new cases. KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State are third and fourth respectively.

The only province that has recorded more than 50 new cases in Gauteng. The Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal each have more than 30 new cases.

Source: Briefly.co.za