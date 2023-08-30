Pictures of veteran South African actor Vusi Thanda getting a Thai massage have caused a stir on Twitter

The viral pictures show the star who was alongside fellow Bra Cop actor getting stretched while wearing nothing but boxer shorts

Social media users were concerned and amused by the pictures, many suggested that Thanda should open an OnlyFans account

Vusi Thanda's followers and fans were recently shocked to see pictures of the actor getting a Thai massage.

Vusi Thanda trended on social media after pictures of his Thai massage went viral. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Vusi Thanda's Thai massage pics go viral on Twitter

Twitter users couldn't believe their eyes when they saw viral pictures of actor Vusi Thanda in boxer shorts, getting a Thai massage.

The trending pictures shared by @AdvoBarryRoux show the Blood Psalms star on his back with his legs in the air as the masseuse worked on his body. The post read:

"What’s happening to Bra Kop & Vusi Thanda? I think Vusi Thanda should open an attempted murder case!"

Vusi Thanda trends after getting Thai massage

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter after seeing the posts. They said Vusi Thanda should open an OnlyFans account because he seems capable of many things.

@nose_troll said:

"They've leaked scenes from '50 shades of Bra Kops & Vusi Thanda'"

@Kay_kay4u commented:

"Man prepping for the Olympics"

@RealChiaNgwenya wrote:

"What did I just watch? Isn't this an abuse?"

@iam_cyfa added:

"What happening Are this people planning to kill grandpa "

@DeighKerberos noted:

"It looks like some kind of physio exercise for back pain."

@zuvarabuda01 said:

"These ladies really stretch you. Went there with a slight back ache, came back feeling worse "

@TDitaunyane commented:

"I couldn't help, but to burst into laughter "

@NhlanhlaKhatisa added:

"Well, that’s Thai massage for you; a near-death experience "

Source: Briefly News