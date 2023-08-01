Spitch Nzawumbi wowed his followers with an amazing weight loss transformation TikTok video

The video amassed an impressive 283 000 views, drawing admiration and congratulations from impressed viewers

Many people asked for tips on how he achieved his remarkable results in the clip's comments section

Spitch Nzawumbi posted a video of his weight loss transformation. Image: @spitchnzawumbi

Spitch Nzawumbi recently stunned his followers with an awe-inspiring weight loss transformation video.

SA man shows off body transformation

The TikTok clip showed his remarkable journey from January 6th to August, leaving viewers stunned by his visible progress in shedding the kilos.

The radio host's dedication and determination to embrace a healthier lifestyle were evident as he compared his old and new body. The once-heavy star has now evolved into a healthier and fitter version of himself.

Spitch Nzawumbi's weight loss video inspires TikTok users

His followers were inspired to embark on their own fitness journeys. TikTokkers showered him with heartwarming congratulatory messages and applause for his remarkable achievement.

The video posted on the TikTok page @spitchnzawumbi was a success and gathered an impressive 283 000 views within a day.

Watch the video below:

South Africans praise Spitch Nzawumbi on his weight loss journey

@ritamachithi said:

"Well done babe, usebenzile. "

@nthaiseng posted:

"At least you can use your clothes as blankets this winter."

@nobs789 commented:

"I don't believe this angekhe yi act."

@girlleshi stated:

"See how confident you are now."

@asandavoto wrote:

"We need a YouTube video, usixelele wenze njani and show us your meal plan.✊"

@zohsoko added:

"Hard work results ziyavela, congratulations mntase."

@caramelmaako said:

"I saw you in December ko Summit, today I'm like hee banna! O pila byang."

@miss.ntando posted:

"My jaw dropped. You look AMAZING.YHOOOO!"

