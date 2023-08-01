South African people were made by this stunning woman's incredible 20kg weight loss

TikTok user @_magcinozie showed her weight loss by sitting on old clothes that are now huge on

People took to the comment section to clap for the woman and ask questions about how she managed this

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

This stunning South African woman managed to lose a whopping 20kgs, and she is glowing! In a TikTok video, she tried on some of your old clothes showing the results of her incredible weight loss.

This stunner inspired people with her incredible 20kg weight loss, which she shared on social media. Image: TikTok / @_magcinozie

Source: TikTok

Losing weight is never easy and can be a really tough physical and emotional journey. This woman has given people hope that it is possible!

TikTok video shows Mzansi woman's incredible 20kg weight loss

TikTok user @_magcinozie shared a video of herself trying on some of the clothes she wore when she was 20kgs heavier. Beaming with pride, the woman showed how far she has come in her weight-loss journey and looks incredible!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at this gorgeous babe showing off her fabulous new figure:

South African citizens flock to the comment section congratulating the woman on her incredible achievement

people were blown away by how much weight the woman managed to lose, and I asked her for some tips. She looks incredible, and her new body has definitely given her a boost of confidence.

Read some of the kind comments below:

Zano_nM wanted to know:

“How long did it take you to lose 20kgs?”

Senele Nabachue Shabangu complimented her:

“Wow, you even look younger ♥️”

Mpume was inspired:

“Magcino Waze wamuhle you’ve given me hope that it’s possible. I literally look like your old photos ”

Woman's remarkable weight loss sheds 42kgs in 7 months naturally inspires peeps with amazing transformation

In related news, Briefly News reported that in an extraordinary feat of determination and discipline, a woman has embarked on a life-changing weight loss journey, shedding an impressive 42 kilograms in just seven months.

TikTok user @muna2009 shared her incredible transformation in a video on social media. She has not only caught the attention of many but has also sparked curiosity and admiration, leading peeps to seek her advice for their own health goals.

Through her unwavering commitment to a balanced and healthy lifestyle, this inspiring woman has become a beacon of motivation for others facing similar challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News