Dricus Du Plessis Backed to Beat Khamzat Chimaev by Top Contender Caio Borralho
- Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August
- Top contender Caio Borralho believes Du Plessis can win, if the fight goes beyond the early rounds
- Borralho, who once pushed for a fight against Chimaev, says Du Plessis has consistently silenced critics with his performances
Top UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes Dricus du Plessis has what it takes to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev, provided the fight goes into the championship rounds.Du Plessis is set to headline UFC 319 in August against the undefeated Chimaev in what promises to be one of the most explosive clashes of the year.
While many have raised doubts about the South African's ability to handle Chimaev's relentless style, Borralho, who has trained with the Swedish-Russian star, warned that the early rounds could be dangerous but sees the champion coming out on top if it goes the distance.
“It’s a crazy fight. Because it can go to Khamzat in the first or second rounds. But then if it gets past those rounds, then it’s going to go to Du Plessis. I’m never going to doubt Du Plessis again because he always shuts the doubters’ mouths, so let’s see.” Borralho told Bloody Elbow.
Championship credentials and growing reputation
Du Plessis has emerged as a unique force in the UFC’s middleweight division. Though his fighting style often appears unorthodox, the South African remains unbeaten inside the Octagon and captured the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in 2024. He has since successfully defended the belt twice.
Borralho, currently ranked No. 6 in the division, once campaigned to fight Chimaev himself but now focuses on his own title ambitions, potentially eyeing a showdown with top contender Nassourdine Imavov.
Borralho’s bid to face Chimaev
Before the Du Plessis vs Chimaev clash was confirmed, Borralho attempted to position himself as a late replacement after hearing rumours that the champion was injured. Although that information proved incorrect, the Brazilian said he was eager to take the opportunity, even after struggling in past sparring sessions with Chimaev.
“I tried it. I had heard that Dricus was injured and all that stuff so I tried to get the fight. But it turned out Dricus wasn’t injured, so they’re still going to fight.” he said.
Borralho has now turned his attention to facing Imavov, insisting such a bout would propel the winner into immediate title contention.
