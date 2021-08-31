A video of a lit paraffin stove inside a taxi has South Africans scratching their heads

The clip was viewed more than 15 000 times as it got people on the socials trying to make sense of the scenes playing out

Every so often, we see something on the Mzansi trends list that shocks us beyond all senses: an over the top reaction to a situation or a fast one pulled on someone by someone else.

Quite frankly, it could be anything as far as the imagination can see because, as one of history's most renowned geniuses, Albert Einstein, once said, "Logic can take you from A to B, imagination can take you everywhere."

A Delft taxi driver had Saffas scratching their heads after he boarded a lit paraffin stove in the front seat of the taxi above the engine compartment. Image: @_Ailer_/ Twitter.

Well, one Mzansi taxi driver took this notion a little too far when he decided to board a lit paraffin stove in the front seat of the taxi above the engine compartment.

On the first impression, it looks like the chilled driver was simply using the apparatus to keep the vehicle warm as he conducts his early morning rounds amid the cold winter weather.

In the short video of the hilarious act on social media, a passenger in the front seat next to the stove sits silently as the taxi cruises along.

The windscreen shows a Delft sticker, which gives the other impression that the taxi in question belongs to the Delft Belhar Parow Taxi Association in Cape Town.

Saffas on Twitter had as much to say about the origin of the video, which was shared by @_Ailer__.

The caption read:

"Maan I live in a different hood WTF? Like how the f**k [do] you think of such a move?"

The clip was viewed more than 15 000 times as it got people on the socials scratching their heads at the strange occurrence.

Mzansi reacts with shock and then some to hilarious clip

@sinovuyomkupa said:

"3 months ago my colleague bought a 2 seater couch nge R50, we are still mind blown yi Delft bethuna."

@elvirto added:

"Jonga I have seen izinto kula Delft. So this does not surprise me."

@elvirto noted"

"Lmao it's beyond shocking."

@FokkOuttaHere observed:

"Defs has to be a nigga from koo23 (Delft)."

Mzansi reacts to story of taxi driver helping mom with sick kid

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a taxi driver who 'dumped' his passengers to help a mother rushing to get medical help for her child had Mzansi cheering.

According to a post on Facebook, a mother recounted a story of her terribly ill child whom she had to rush to the clinic and later discovered it was closed. However, a generous taxi driver offered a lift to a nearby hospital.

This touching story was shared by Malunga Nkazimulo on the #ImStaying page, saying she was surprised by the kindness of the driver, who just said “I’m also a father.”

The mother's profile suggests she is based in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg with her story attracting massive reactions and praise for the heroic driver on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za