Kaizer Chiefs legend Rudolf Seale feels that blaming Stuart Baxter for club woes is not the right move from the fans

Seale believes that the focus should rather be on the players and how they are rising up to the challenge in the league

Stuart Baxter picked up a much-needed win against Chippa United and will be hoping that his team keeps it up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs had quite a slow start to the season but their victory against Chippa United may indicate that things are picking back up. When a club doesn't get the results desired, the first person who gets blamed is the coach and this was the case for Stuart Baxter.

Kaizer Chiefs club legend Rudolf Seale says that the results over the weekend show that Baxter is not completely at fault for recent results. After all, so many factors come into play when it comes to football and it shouldn't always be the coach's fault.

Stuart Baxter has had a bit of a difficult start to the DStv Premiership season. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

"After Gavin Hunt's sacking, I think they should now decide that they can't always be sacking coaches. They should instead turn their focus on these players," said Seale to KickOff.

"It cannot always be the coach. We just have to raise our performance to the expected levels."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seale believes that the players should do better and the results will eventually follow, taking the spotlight off Stuart Baxter. The British coach, however, changed his tactics according to a report by Sunday World. He also spoke about buying players whenever there are struggles.

“We’ll have to raise the level of the players we have and then we make that marquee signing to enhance everything. You’ve got to be careful not to believe that we can just buy our way out of trouble because you can’t," said Baxter.

Lazarous Kambole is grateful and hopes for more football chances

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole joined the club back in 2019 but hasn't had the greatest of spells.

When he first arrived from Zambian club Zesco United, hopes were high about the player's ability, but unfortunately, he had a hard time settling in and fell down in the pecking order.

Over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs grabbed an impressive 4-0 win against Gavin Hunt's Chippa United and Kambole was among the goal scorers. Fans were happy with the player's game on the day.

After his inspirational performance, he might have the opportunity to get back into the team with Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro on the sidelines, according to KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za