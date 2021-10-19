Striker Lazarous Kambole Grabs Kaizer Chiefs Opportunity with Both Hands

After going through a "goal drought" for the longest time, Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole found the back of the net

The Zambian national joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 but has not had a great time at the club, having fallen out of favour

Kambole is excited for the opportunity he received over the weekend and is hoping that he'll get another chance to shine

Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole joined the club back in 2019 but hasn't had the greatest of spells. When he first arrived from Zambian club Zesco United, hopes were high about the player's ability, but unfortunately he had a hard time settling in and fell down in the pecking order.

Over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs grabbed an impressive 4-0 win against Gavin Hunt's Chippa United and Kambole was among the goal scorers. Fans were happy with the player's game on the day.

Lazarous Kambole is happy to have finally scored for Kaizer Chiefs and is hoping for more opportunities. Image: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

After his inspirational performance, he might have the opportunity to get back into the team with Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro on the sidelines, according to KickOff. Kambole reflected on the game and was delighted with the fact that he scored.

"It is good to be back in the team. To be on the scoresheet is a great feeling and I am happy for the team and I am happy for the goal," said Kambole, as quoted by the Kaizer Chiefs website.

Kambole is now looking to build on the performance and hopefully get more opportunities to strut his stuff on the pitch.

"I am hoping that going forward I can score more goals for the team. The most important thing is to focus on the things you can change. You just have to continue working hard and the goals will come," he said.

Stuart Baxter drops Keagan Dolly's incredible weight loss "secret"

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that when Keagan Dolly first joined Kaizer Chiefs, there was a lot of excitement in the air from fans as they looked forward to having some creativity in the midfield.

A big talking point though was his weight, as he looked a little chunkier than he did before. As a footballer, there's always pressure to be match fit and that comes with keeping a healthy weight.

After working hard, Dolly shed the weight very quickly and now coach Stuart Baxter has revealed how the number 10 did it.

"He's worked hard. I can't take responsibility, I think from the coach comes inspiration, from the player comes motivation," said Baxter, according to a report by KickOff.

