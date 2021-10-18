Keagan Dolly's Dramatic Weight Loss "Secret" Dropped by Coach Stuart Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs creative midfielder Keagan Dolly is in tip-top shape and impressed against Chippa United over the weekend

When Dolly first joined Amakhosi, there were concerns about his weight, especially from his coach Stuart Baxter

Baxter has now revealed what Keagan Dolly did to shed the weight and lauded him for his great work ethic

When Keagan Dolly first joined Kaizer Chiefs, there was a lot of excitement in the air from fans as they looked forward to having some creativity in the midfield. A big talking point though was his weight, as he looked a little chunkier than he did before.

As a footballer, there's always pressure to be match fit and that also comes with keeping a healthy weight. After working hard, Dolly shed the weight very quickly and now coach Stuart Baxter has revealed how the number 10 did it.

Keagan Dolly's body is back in shape and Stuart Baxter revealed how he did it. Image: @KaizerChiefs

"He's worked hard. I can't take responsibility, I think from the coach comes inspiration, from the player comes motivation," said Baxter, according to a report by KickOff.

When Dolly joined the club, Baxter was reluctant to throw him into the starting line-up right away due to concerns about his weight. The coach described it as "unwanted kilos".

"By the time he came to us yes he was a few kilos overweight and needed to work on that. I didn’t want to shove him in because the touch doesn’t go, the vision doesn’t go, the left foot doesn’t go, so you’re tempted to just throw him in," added Baxter, The South African reports.

Dolly had a total masterclass in the game and scored a brace against Chippa United. He also grabbed an assist, much to the delight of Kaizer Chiefs fans.

Stuart Baxter explains Njabulo Ngcobo's versatility on the pitch

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News previously reported that since Kaizer Chiefs signed Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows FC during the off-season, it was believed that he would walk straight into the starting 11.

This is not how things took place and it took a bit of a while before Ngcobo starting playing for Amakhosi. Njabulo Ngcobo is a versatile player and has even taken on the role of a defensive midfielder. His natural position is centre-back in a back four.

His coach Stuart Baxter has explained the different roles Ngcobo can fulfil in the squad.

"I do think you can look at him either as a centre-back or as a defensively strong central midfielder. He is versatile enough to play both of those positions," said Baxter, as quoted by KickOff.

