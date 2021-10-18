Jose Mourinho may have given Roma fans the assurance they needed amid links with Newcastle United

The Portuguese has been linked with a return to the Premier League club after the Saudi-led consortium's £305m takeover this month

Despite confirming his affiliation with the club, the 'Special One' has insisted that he is happy at the Stadio Olimpico and will no be leaving soon

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has emerged as one of the favourites to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United after Saudi Arabian billionaires bought the Premier League club.

Although, the fate of the current manager is yet to be decided, however, following their 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, a change of guard might be imminent.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old Portuguese has admitted that he has emotional connection with the Baggies due to his relationship with legendary with Sir Bobby Robson, but insists that he is happy at his current job.

Jose Mourinho during press conference before Roma visited Juventus at Allianz Stadium over the weekend. Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma

Mourinho kicked off his reign at Roma in July 2021, but he his contract had been concluded way back in May - few weeks after Spurs showed him the exit doors following a poor run of results.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United handler while answering questions ahead of his side's crunch encounter against Juventus over the weekend said as reported by Sky Sports and GOAL.

What Jose Mourinho said about Newcastle

"The only thing I can say is that for many, I worked with one of the most important figures in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson, and so because of that I have always had a bit of an emotional connection with that city and that fanbase. But it's nothing more than that."

"I am here, I am really happy to be here. I am 100 per cent focused on the Roma project, the Friedkin project."

Mourinho worked with Sir Robson at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona first as a translator before being handed coaching responsibilities.

After the Saudi billionaires took over the EPL club in a deal valued around £305m this month, they will be gunning for the very best manager and players when the time is right for them to shop.

