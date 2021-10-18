Keagan Dolly is getting real about his playing relationship with Khama Billiat and why they have such an understanding

The two players have come a long way together and have been teammates more than once in the Premier Soccer League

They both had an impressive game over the weekend against Chippa United and the fans loved their performance

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly seems to be settling into the team very nicely and is opening up about his special partnership with Khama Billiat. The pair go way back, as they previously played together for Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns.

It's always been known that the pair have an understanding, however, it became incredibly evident during the match against Chippa United over the weekend. Kaizer Chiefs won the game comfortably with a 4-0 scoreline with both players shining on the day.

Keagan Dolly has opened up about his playing relationship with Khama Billiat. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Dolly was assisted by Billiat twice in the game for his goals. Dolly returned the favour and assisted Billiat for his goal in the entertaining DStv Premiership encounter according to the Kaizer Chiefs website.

"With me and Khama I don’t know how to explain it. If I’m on the ball I know which run he is going to make and he knows how to run and where I am going to pass it. And vice versa, if he’s on the ball I know what to do," said Dolly.

Amakhosi had been playing well in the DStv Premiership without finding the finishing touch, but Dolly was overjoyed when everything clicked against Chippa.

"Overall we played well as a team against Chippa. We executed the game plan we had as a team. We were compact and defended and attacked as a team, and that showed," said Dolly.

The real test will be on when Kaizer Chiefs face an in form SuperSport United on Sunday.

Stuart Baxter drops Keagan Dolly's weight loss "secret"

A big talking point though was his weight, as he looked a little chunkier than he did before. As a footballer, there's always pressure to be match fit and that also comes with keeping a healthy weight.

After working hard, Dolly shed the weight very quickly and now coach Stuart Baxter has revealed how the number 10 did it.

"He's worked hard. I can't take responsibility, I think from the coach comes inspiration, from the player comes motivation," said Baxter, according to a report by KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za