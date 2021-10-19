Exclusive: Rudolph Seale, Reflects, on Kaizer Chiefs’, “Long Overdue”, Big Win

Retired Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph Seale has shared his impressions of the most recent big win for his former side

Chiefs beat Chippa United 4-0 in the DStv Premiership last weekend and Seale hopes the team can remain consistent

At the same time, the Soweto-based legend also shared his thoughts on Lazarous Kambole’s contribution

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Rudolph Seale has reacted to the club’s 4-0 win over Chippa United last weekend. The Soweto giants secured the big win over their former coach Gavin Hunt's side on Saturday.

Seale is delighted with the performances of Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole, who all found their names on the scoresheet. At the same time, the Bafana Bafana defender is of the view that the players are aware that coaches cannot just come and go because of their faults.

The Soweto-based legend says Amakhosi should be right there at the top of DStv Premiership standings and hopes coach Stuart Baxter’s side will remain consistent.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Rudolph Seale shared his thoughts on the 4-0 win over Chippa United.

Source: Twitter

Rudolph Seale reflects on the Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 win

Seale also looks at why Amakhosi started off slowly, but believes the victory will go a long way in motivating the team. He warns that football can be cruel. He told Briefly News:

“Look, as they were given four and they said we can also give four. They realised that it was long overdue and I’m talking from a player’s perspective.

"The point of chopping and changing coaches doesn’t work and there’s this thing that better the devil you than the one you don’t. Like Gavin is gone it’s past and we have Stuart. I think they have to look at themselves and say coaches cannot be fired because of tour fault.

“I think that will motivate them, the win has boosted them and I’m not saying they will win next week or their next game. The way Chiefs have changed, the playing personnel. Chiefs is a big club yet but not a team. I think they are not united or have not gelled as yet. There are new players and Baxter has only been here for three months and let’s see how this win takes them going forward.”

Speaking about the likes of Billiat and Dolly’s influence at Naturena, he is of the view the Englishman could build his team around the two talented players. In the wake of the win, Chiefs now sit eighth on the log table with nine points from seven matches. He added:

“Kambole took long for him to score, being a good player doesn’t necessarily mean he must score. But I am happy he managed to score and surely this will help his confidence. It was long overdue. Billiat and Dolly are slowly showing their lethal signs. However, one win shouldn’t lead people to say Chiefs will always be collecting points.

“Yes, the coach will hope to build around Dolly and Billiat. One win should not lead to inconsistency, the three losses can still not mean Chiefs can be written off. I think they have turned the corner but they just have to keep consistency. The only result which can be a blow should be a draw. By now, they should be challenging for the top spot. I believe in Baxter and I’m hoping for better things and results going forward.”

According to a local publication, Soccer Laduma, Baxter has since praised the Zambian forward, saying he had a good week in training. He said:

"I think more important for Laz is that he's had a very good week's training. I don't think Laz is the same type of striker as a Bernard Parker or a Khama Billiat.”

