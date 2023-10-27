South Africans can expect a cold and snowy weekend as a snow-bearing cold front approaches, bringing delight to those experiencing a heatwave

Meteorologists forecast a significant temperature drop from Friday, accompanied by heavy rains

Excitement is building in Mzansi as the impending snowfall offers a welcome respite from scorching temperatures

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SOUTH AFRICA - This weekend will bring a pleasant change for some parts of South Africa currently experiencing heatwaves as a snow-bearing cold front is expected in most parts of the country, with heavy rains predicted in some parts.

South Africans can brace for cold and snowy weather this weekend. Image: Stock

Source: Getty Images

Temperatures expected to drop significantly

In a weather forecast posted by Vox Weather on YouTube, Meteolorogist Annette Botha said temperatures are expected to drop drastically starting from Friday going into early next week, with heavy rains expected. She said:

"A mixture of snow and rain can fall over the southern Drakensberg and Lesotho from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. On Sunday rain with snow is possible from early morning over the mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape."

Below is the video:

Botha added that light snow is likely over bordering areas of Lesotho, the Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, with towns like Newcastle and Harrismith expected to see some snow on Monday morning as well.

Mzansi looking forward to the snow

South Africans showed great enthusiasm for the approaching cold front, some calling it a break from the heatwave in most parts of the country.

Taking to the comment section of a Facebook post by Vox Weather, this is what they had to say:

Maureen Spruit expressed happiness:

"It will be a pleasant change from the heatwave."

Frederick Nelson Greeff remarked:

"I saw snow in December years ago at Merino-Inn Motel in Colesberg. Everyone laughs when I say it. They probably think I am simple at my age."

Christo Oberholzer was grateful:

"Thank you for the timely information, I will dig up the jerseys and get them ready just in case we need them."

Theophiluz Birdboy Kgasu said:

"We are experiencing a heatwave and some are in the snow."

Man braves snowfall with a swim

Previously Briefly News reported on a man who left Mzansi in amused shock when he decided to put his body to the ultimate cold test by swimming in the middle of a snowfall in Johannesburg.

A video shows a man wearing a vest and shorts holding a towel approaching the swimming pool and then proceeding to take off his vest before jumping in. The video got over 767K views as funny remarks about the guy's questionable bravery were made.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News