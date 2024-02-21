A brave woman was captured confronting a would-be robber and the video went viral on TikTok

The footage of the heated engagement grabbed netizens' attention and became a viral sensation

South Africans loved her fearless and feisty demeanour while she was swearing at the suspect

A suspected robber was apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @mrmaningningi

Source: TikTok

South Africa can really be a scary place. One woman in KwaZulu-Natal confronted a man who tried to rob her while she was going to work.

Woman confronts robber

The suspect was handcuffed and bleeding while the lady unleashed expletives in Zulu.

She is heard recounting the attempted robbery in a TikTok video posted by @mrmaningningi. It seems the authorities came to her rescue before the worst could happen.

Video of KZN showdown goes viral

The heated footage amassed a whopping 2.3 million views and 5400 comments. Even though viewers felt her pain, many were thoroughly tickled by her colourful language and boldness.

Watch the video below:

Hope for justice

TikTokkers kept quoting parts of her passionate outburst in the comments. Some are glad she is safe and hoping the perpetrator will face the music.

@Wakwa-Ndlela said:

"Sbwl to hear what umsunu kanyoko wenzeni."

@KaraboM posted:

"But his face still looks nice and he's not bleeding. "

@MushlieY wrote:

"uSisi lo was hijacked by uMsunu kanyoko."

@Vespa asked:

"Why is msunu kanyoko still able to move?"

@SK_NTSHOSHO commented:

"Apparently this lady in the background was hiking to work then ubhuti drove imoto ehlathini."

@Tumi_2mi asked:

"Why take him to the police station instead of dealing with him cause uzophuma after two weeks?"

@deliwe stated:

"Msunu ka nyoko must add this name with Home Affairs."

@mandlai123 added:

"This msunu has guts to answer."

@Nareetha_r_ posted:

"Brave lady."

5 armed men robbed motorists

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were shattered after a group of thugs robbed motorists on the M1-M2 highway in Johannesburg.

The incident rocked the nation and left the country worried about how crime has become. According to phones, the incident happened while motorists were stuck in traffic. Suddenly, a group of armed thugs appeared and robbed the motorists.

Source: Briefly News