Cici is breaking Zulu stereotypes after showing off her impressive multilingualism

The Thula singer posted a hilarious TikTok video switching languages, from isiZulu to Afrikaans and a bit of Sepedi

Mzansi was in stitches watching Cici switch languages and even flex an impressive Indian accent

Cici switched from isiZulu to Afrikaans on TikTok to prove that she can speak more than one language. Images: ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cici is carrying the Zulu nation on her back after proving that you can speak way more than one language. The Thula hitmaker had Mzansi in stitches after sharing a TikTok of herself switching multiple languages like nobody's business - surely she's the embodiment of the rainbow nation?

Cici flexes flawless multilingualism

One thing about Cici's TikTok feed? That lady will troll like her life depends on it. The Ndidinge singer recently made fun of Cyril Ramaphosa, and now she's back to show off the many languages and accents she can speak:

Speaking isiZulu:

"You know, guys people always ask how I got to speak Sotho when I'm Zulu, I'm like 'It's because I like acting.'"

Speaking Sesotho:

"Girl, look, if they ever say they need a Sotho girl, I'll show up and say 'That's me! If they ever say they want a coloured girl..."

Speaking Afrikaans:

"I can speak a little Afrikaans, I'll try and move forward with my Afrikaans because I want that money."

Coloured accent:

"I'm wanting the bag, man, I'm wanting to getting inside the bag and getting my money."

Spitori accent:

"There's no way I'd fail with speaking a language, I can even try in Indian."

Indian accent:

"My God, I getting home and there's load shedding, oh God!"

Mzansi reacts to Cici's TikTok

Cici gave her followers a good laugh:

Chief said:

"You just made my day sister!"

Refiloe tshabalala cheered:

"Yeas we all about securing the bag ausi!"

Tido428 wrote:

"This is an abomination in KZN."

relesh19 was entertained:

"I don’t know her but I love her already!"

MTDO_THE_GIANT was in stitches:

"Hahahahahh when she spoke like an Indian i lost it!"

Cici shows off wealthy husband

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cici showing off her stinking rich husband.

The unknown businessman is said to be the founder of Monflair Sports and recently splurged on two luxury vehicles for his talented and hilarious wife.

