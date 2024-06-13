A woman documented her Home Affairs marriage and shared she and her husband used the wedding money to buy a house

The woman showed viewers her and her hubby signing their marriage certificate and exchanging rings

Many people shared in the comments that they took the same route and are happily married

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared that she and her hubby married at Home Affairs and used the wedding money to buy their first house. Images: @zaneleradebemyende

Source: TikTok

A woman shared that she and her husband married at Home Affairs and used the money designated for the wedding to purchase their first home.

Taking to her TikTok account (@zaneleradebemyende), a woman named Zanele reminisced about her marriage. She shared a video of herself and her husband tying the knot at the government building a year ago.

In the clip, the couple (Zanele dressed in a white dress and her husband wearing formal pants, shirt and tie) sit at a table to sign a few documents to seal the deal.

Zanele also captured the moment both slipped the rings on their fingers and a glimpse of their time outside as a married couple.

She captioned her post:

"When you took the wedding money and purchased your first home."

Watch the video below:

Netizens support the married couple

Many people shared that they also got married at Home Affairs and sent the couple well wishes.

@strategictumi, who also took the non-traditional route, said:

"I did that with my husband, and we are six years peacefully married."

@nelsnkosie told online users:

"I would’ve loved to do this, but my family is too traditional. I’ve settled for a traditional wedding."

@zimmiekg congratulated the couple and shared:

"That man officiated my marriage. He is so kind."

@tshidinessamudau agreed with the move:

"Yes, that's how it should be done. Congratulations to the wise couple."

When @tototiwam said they did the same thing, Zanele responded:

"I'm so moved about how many people have already done this. It felt lonely when we were doing this because it wasn’t the norm in both our families. So glad to find out we weren’t crazy."

Woman documents Home Affairs wedding

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that she married the love of her life at Home Affairs.

Lona Mlonyeni posted a TikTok video that gave viewers a glimpse into her big day as she prepared to say "I do" to her man. The video featured details of her and her husband's outfits before they went to Home Affairs, where they signed their marriage certificates and exchanged wedding rings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News