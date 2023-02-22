Musa Mseleku slammed the claims that he favours MaKhumalo when going out on lux events after people claimed he only posts her on his timeline

Sharing pics of all his four wives, the polygamist shared that all his women are equal in his eyes and loves them the same way

Social media users took to his comment section and advised him to stop posting pics of himself with MaKhumalo while others said they love MaK because of her style and loving spirit

Musa Mseleku took to his timeline to respond to claims that he has his favourites. The polygamist denied that doesn't love his four wives the same way.

Musa Mseleku denied he has favourites in his polygamy. Image: @musa_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Some people accused him of always attending lux events with MaKhumalo. The Uthando Nes'thembu star shared that all his wives are equal in his eyes.

ZAlebs reports that he took to Instagram to address the claims. Musa Mseleku shared that he loves his wives equally and asked his followers to show all of them love as most people adore MaKhumalo. Check out his post below:

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's response to the favouritism claims

Peeps to Musa's comment section on the picture and video sharing app and continued telling the polygamist to stop posting MaKhumalo only on his timeline. Some continued saying MaKhumalo is their favourite.

segomaunge wrote:

"It's MaKhumalo all day every day. She has a welcoming, calm and loving spirit. It brings out dignity on you. She is a proverbs 31 woman."

wendynokukhanya said:

"This will be a problem cause MaK has the biggest fan base. I'd Choose uMbali, yooooh, love her smile and calm nature."

connie_sarah commented:

"You never used to post much but recently you seem to be posting her and not others. Sometimes be considerate. Stop making others feel jealous. You used to be in control now you are too playful."

leratotshabalala2013 wrote:

"Always MaKhumalo for me. At least there you are guaranteed positive vibes."

angelronewa21 added:

"There's inequality in your fans. Surely they like MaK coz she has a style and whatever... I'm gonna go with the first lady, the one in proverbs 31, she's been there with you for you all along Ma."

